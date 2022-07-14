Music Picks: Golden Melody Awards performances, album by Taiwanese band Trash

Golden Melody Awards performances

The 33rd Golden Melody Awards, the Chinese equivalent of the Grammy Awards, was held on July 2 at Taiwan's Kaohsiung Arena. Apart from honouring the best new music and musicians, the show also featured many notable performances, which can be viewed on YouTube.

One highlight was when Taiwanese singers Lala Hsu and Eve Ai collaborated on a string of their hits (bit.ly/3AIEVTH), such as Hsu's Do You Dare and Ai's Forever Young. Another high point was when Taiwanese singer 9m88 performed a medley of songs by nominees in the Best Female Singer (Mandarin) category (bit.ly/3PlN7gG), including Ilid Kaolo's The Island Of Women and Waa Wei's Have A Nice Day. The award went to Singaporean singer-songwriter Tanya Chua, for her album Depart.

Then there was Weibird Wei's medley to introduce the Best Male Singer (Mandarin) nominees (bit.ly/3OYM7zm). The Taiwanese singer took on Xu Jun's Dreams Company, Jude Chiu's The Last Aquarium and Ma Nien-hsien's 1989 Afternoons, switching between high-octane belting and laidback delivery.

Chinese singer Cui Jian won the award for the album Fei Gou.

