Music Picks: Gigs by Kyuhyun, Fish Leong, past and present students of The Songwriter Music College

2024 Kyuhyun Asia Tour Restart In Singapore

Kyuhyun may be best known as the main vocalist of South Korean boy band Super Junior, but the 36-year-old also has a solo career. The South Korean singer-actor-host’s solo concert tour Restart will stop here on March 30, its first international stop.

The gig is in support of his latest EP Restart, released in January, and containing tracks such as the ballad The Story Behind.

Another of his sentimental numbers, At Gwanghwamun, topped many of South Korea’s major music site charts when it was released in 2014.

With his emotional voice, Kyuhyun has also made a name for himself as a musical actor, appearing in musical theatre productions such as Mozart! in 2016 and Ben-Hur in 2023. His concert is expected to feature both his sweet vocals as well as heartfelt interactions with his fans.

Where: Singapore Expo Hall 7, 1 Expo Drive

MRT: Expo

When: March 30, 8pm

Admission: $128 to $258 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)

Fish Leong When We Talk About Love World Tour – Singapore