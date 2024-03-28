Music Picks: Gigs by Kyuhyun, Fish Leong, past and present students of The Songwriter Music College

2024 Kyuhyun Asia Tour Restart In Singapore
Kyuhyun may be best known as the main vocalist of South Korean boy band Super Junior, but the 36-year-old also has a solo career. The South Korean singer-actor-host’s solo concert tour Restart will stop here on March 30, its first international stop.
The gig is in support of his latest EP Restart, released in January, and containing tracks such as the ballad The Story Behind.
Another of his sentimental numbers, At Gwanghwamun, topped many of South Korea’s major music site charts when it was released in 2014.
With his emotional voice, Kyuhyun has also made a name for himself as a musical actor, appearing in musical theatre productions such as Mozart! in 2016 and Ben-Hur in 2023. His concert is expected to feature both his sweet vocals as well as heartfelt interactions with his fans.
Where: Singapore Expo Hall 7, 1 Expo Drive
MRT: Expo
When: March 30, 8pm
Admission: $128 to $258 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)
Fish Leong When We Talk About Love World Tour – Singapore
Malaysian singer Fish Leong has had an illustrious two-decade journey in the music industry, with hits such as Courage (2000), Unfortunately Not You (2005) and What Love Songs Didn’t Tell You (2010).
The 45-year-old returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 30 on a four-sided stage. She is set to deliver a moving performance, backed by a band comprising string and wind instruments.
Since her last concert here in 2016 at the same venue, she has released the album The Sun Also Rises (2019). One of its heartfelt ballads, Slow-To-Cool-Down, has been played more than 54 million times on Spotify and has become her most-played track on the platform.
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: March 30, 8pm
Admission: $98 to $288 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
TSMC Tunes
The Songwriter Music College (TSMC) is the first music college in Singapore to provide diplomas in songwriting. Led by music-makers Eric Ng and Xiaohan, who are prolific in the Mandopop industry, the organisation is born from the passion to inspire the next generation of singers, songwriters and music producers.
Two representatives from TSMC will take the stage at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay on March 31, performing both original and cover songs.
One is Singaporean singer-songwriter Aeona Yong, a TSMC alumni, who embraces her vulnerability through her cathartic music.
In October 2023, she released the track Puppy Love, which expresses teenage struggles such as handling schoolwork, self-discovery and the vulnerabilities that come with growing up.
One of TSMC’s current students, Singaporean singer-songwriter Teo Ying Ying, is set to give a performance that transcends cultural boundaries. The pre-school music educator has previously incorporated lyrics in dialect, English and Chinese into her song My Kopi, which details the various types of coffee one can order in the Lion City.
Where: Esplanade Concourse, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: City Hall/Esplanade
When: March 31, 7 and 8pm
Admission: Free