Music Picks: Gigs by Debbie Gibson, Incubus and Mirror

Debbie Gibson: Electric Youth 35th Anniversary Live In Singapore

American singer Debbie Gibson’s Electric Youth (1989), the title track from her sophomore album, was one of the most memorable pop hits of the late 1980s.

For those who grew up in that era, it might be hard to believe Electric Youth is now 35 years old.

Gibson, who last performed in Singapore in 2018 in a double bill with fellow 1980s pop star Tiffany, will be back this time for a solo show.

Get ready to go back in time as Gibson, 53, is expected to sing signature songs from the release such as Lost In Your Eyes, We Could Be Together and No More Rhyme.

It is safe to say that the singer will also be including other hits such as Foolish Beat (1988). Released when she was 17, the tune led her to become the youngest artiste to write, produce and sing a song that went to No. 1 on Billboard.

Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah

MRT: Redhill

When: April 28, 7pm

Admission: From $128 to $328 via Ticketmaster, go to str.sg/4thwK

