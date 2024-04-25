Music Picks: Gigs by Debbie Gibson, Incubus and Mirror

Debbie Gibson: Electric Youth 35th Anniversary Live In Singapore
American singer Debbie Gibson’s Electric Youth (1989), the title track from her sophomore album, was one of the most memorable pop hits of the late 1980s.
For those who grew up in that era, it might be hard to believe Electric Youth is now 35 years old.
Gibson, who last performed in Singapore in 2018 in a double bill with fellow 1980s pop star Tiffany, will be back this time for a solo show.
Get ready to go back in time as Gibson, 53, is expected to sing signature songs from the release such as Lost In Your Eyes, We Could Be Together and No More Rhyme.
It is safe to say that the singer will also be including other hits such as Foolish Beat (1988). Released when she was 17, the tune led her to become the youngest artiste to write, produce and sing a song that went to No. 1 on Billboard.
Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah
MRT: Redhill
When: April 28, 7pm
Admission: From $128 to $328 via Ticketmaster, go to str.sg/4thwK
Incubus Live In Singapore
American alternative rock band Incubus first came to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s with songs such as Drive from 1999 album Make Yourself and Wish You Were Here from 2001 album Morning View.
The quintet, fronted by charismatic singer Brandon Boyd, will be back in Singapore for their fourth show here. They last performed here in 2018 at the now defunct venue Zepp@BigBox.
Formed in 1991, the band stood out from their peers with their blend of metal, funk, hip-hop and jazz. In 2004, their 2003 single Megalomaniac was nominated at the Grammy Awards for Best Hard Rock Performance.
Their most recent and eighth album, 8, was released in 2017, and they followed it up with an EP, Trust Fall (Side B), that dropped in 2020.
Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: April 29, 8pm
Admission: From $118 to $188 via Sistic, go to str.sg/get5
Mirror Feel The Passion Concert Tour 2024 – Asia
Popular Cantopop boy band Mirror from Hong Kong are holding their debut concert in Singapore.
The members, whose ages range from 24 to 35, got together through ViuTV’s reality talent competition, Good Night Show – King Maker, in 2018. They released their first single, In A Second, in the same year.
They have since won several awards, including the Chill Club Awards by ViuTV three years in a row from 2021 to 2023 and have been credited with helping to revive interest in Cantopop.
They made headlines in July 2022 when a giant LED screen at their gig at the Hong Kong Coliseum collapsed and severely injured one of the back-up dancers.
The 12-member group kicked off their Mirror Feel The Passion Concert Tour 2024 in Hong Kong in January. They have since performed in London and Manchester in Britain in March; as well as San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York in the United States, and Toronto in Canada in early April.
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: May 1, 7pm
Admission: From $168 to $328 via Sistic, go to str.sg/rBgW