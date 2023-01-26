Music Picks: Eason Chan concert clips, We Are Singer-songwriters! performances

Hunan TV Spring Festival Gala 2023

Several Chinese celebrities joined hands to ring in the Year of the Rabbit during the annual Hunan TV Spring Festival Gala on Jan 15. A recording of the show has been uploaded onto Hunan TV’s YouTube channel.

Among the stars who performed were actor Gao Hanyu, actress Meng Ziyi, and singers Liu Yuning, Tia Ray and Wang Yibo.

Liu, who is also the lead singer of Chinese band Modern Brothers, performed a spirited rendition of the song Go Beyond.

Ray belted out the Tibetan song Tsering Laso while accompanied by dancers in tribal costumes.

Wang performed the theme song of Hidden Blade (2023), a new espionage thriller in which he stars alongside Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Chinese actress Zhou Xun.

To watch the show on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3iU3EOC

