Music Picks: Eason Chan concert clips, We Are Singer-songwriters! performances

Hunan TV Spring Festival Gala 2023
Several Chinese celebrities joined hands to ring in the Year of the Rabbit during the annual Hunan TV Spring Festival Gala on Jan 15. A recording of the show has been uploaded onto Hunan TV’s YouTube channel.
Among the stars who performed were actor Gao Hanyu, actress Meng Ziyi, and singers Liu Yuning, Tia Ray and Wang Yibo.
Liu, who is also the lead singer of Chinese band Modern Brothers, performed a spirited rendition of the song Go Beyond.
Ray belted out the Tibetan song Tsering Laso while accompanied by dancers in tribal costumes.
Wang performed the theme song of Hidden Blade (2023), a new espionage thriller in which he stars alongside Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Chinese actress Zhou Xun.
To watch the show on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3iU3EOC
Fear And Dreams: Eason Chan In Concert
Hong Kong singer Eason Chan held 27 concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum in December 2022 and January 2023, and clips from the shows have been uploaded onto his YouTube channel.
For each show, the Cantopop star had a different encore number.
On the opening night on Dec 9, he crooned the Cantonese ballad Ranger from his 1996 self-titled debut album.
The following night, he ended the show with the stirring Live In The Moment, from his second album Always With Me (1997).
Other fan favourites included the Mandarin songs Listen Up (2014) and Us (2018).
Those who attended the final show on Jan 14 got a special treat. Chan closed the show with a moving medley comprising tunes such as Wasteful (2006), Bicycle (2001) and Passing By (2002).
To view the clips on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3R1EZnH.
We Are Singer-songwriters!
Every year, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay presents a free music series, We Are Singer-songwriters!, as part of its annual Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts.
The platform, which will take place on Sunday at the arts centre’s concourse and outdoor theatre, allows local musicians to showcase their talents.
At the concourse, Malaysian indie-folk artist Eiva Qian will kick off with a 45-minute set of her original compositions at 5pm.
She will be followed by singer-songwriter Lingbrandon (6.15pm), who will perform both released and unreleased songs; and singer-songwriter Chen Yu Xuan (7.30pm), who will showcase her original songs such as Matchsticks (2020) and Letters To Heaven (2021), as well as a selection of Mandarin songs that she holds close to her heart.
Over at the outdoor theatre, alternative rock group Ah5ive The Band are up at 6.30pm, with songs from their latest album Slow Motion (2022) and their recent Cantopop single One Second, which was released in November 2022.
Pop-rock outfit Quis (7.45pm) will play songs from their debut album Transition (2015) and sophomore EP Hello, Strange New World (2022).
Closing out the night will be hip-hop and R&B singer-songwriter duo The Cold Cut Duo (9pm), who perform in Mandarin. Expect songs such as Lightbulb (2021), I’ll Keep Loving You (2019) and Reborn (2021).
Where: Esplanade Concourse and Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 8 Raffles Avenue
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
When: Sunday, various timings
Admission: Free