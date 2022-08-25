Music Picks: Demi Lovato's new album, The Oddfellows' album launch, Red Dot August gigs

Singapore's pioneer indie band The Oddfellows released their third album, What's Yours And Mine, on streaming services in 2021.

You can now get a physical copy of the comeback album, which came out almost three decades after their sophomore release, Carnival (1992).

They are launching the vinyl and CD versions of the album at B Side Records in Haji Lane. The vinyl costs $45 while the CD is $18.

The quartet - made up of frontman Patrick Chng, guitarist-singer Kelvin Tan, bassist-singer Vincent Lee and drummer Johnny Ong - will play an acoustic set and hold an autograph-signing session.

They recently released a new music video for It's Not Easy, a song from the album. You can watch it here.

Where: B Side Records, 4A Haji Lane

MRT: Bugis/Nicoll Highway

When: Aug 26, 6.30pm

Admission: Free

