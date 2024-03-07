Music Picks: Concerts by Rod Stewart and Chris Botti, music fest Trifecta Backyard Sessions

Rod Stewart – Live In Concert, One Last Time
British singer Rod Stewart, the raspy-voiced star best known for hits such as Sailing (1975), I Don’t Want To Talk About It (1977) and Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? (1978), is coming back to Singapore.
One of the top-selling musicians of all time, with more than 250 million albums and singles sold worldwide, the 79-year-old icon’s music career kicked off in 1961.
He is still releasing new tunes too. His latest solo album, The Tears Of Hercules, dropped in 2021. In February 2024, he put out a collaborative album with English musician Jools Holland, Swing Fever.
His previous concerts here were held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2009 and Singapore Turf Club in 1995.
Where: Sands Grand Ballroom, Level 5 Sands Expo & Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: March 16 and 17, 7.30pm
Admission: From $150 to $700 via Marina Bay Sands (go to bit.ly/49kV68T) and Sistic (go to str.sg/tYnT or call 6348-5555)
Trifecta Backyard Sessions Presented By Samsung
Trifecta, Asia’s first snow, surf and skate attraction located next to the Somerset Skate Park, is making its name as a place for gigs.
It now hosts a new music series, Trifecta Backyard Sessions Presented By Samsung. The first of these concerts features a line-up of home-grown acts from various genres.
On the bill are rappers Mary Sue and Akeem Jahat, as well as indie rock band Islandeer. Opening the show is singer-songwriter Joie Tan, who recently helmed, together with local band 53A, a sing-along concert of Taylor Swift songs at Jewel Changi Airport.
There is an after-party too, with indie-pop collective Eatmepoptart spinning tunes at the indoor bar.
Where: Trifecta Skate Bowl, 10A Exeter Road
MRT: Somerset
When: March 16, 5pm to midnight
Admission: Free. Those who RSVP stand a chance to win Samsung devices. Go to backyardsessions.trifectasingapore.com
Chris Botti
From winning Grammy awards to collaborations with stars such as British singer Sting, trumpeter Chris Botti has done them all.
Known for his blend of jazz and pop, the musician and composer has released albums such as When I Fall In Love (2004) and Impressions (2012) that have topped the United States jazz charts.
His newest album, Vol. 1 (2023), sees him taking on standards such as My Funny Valentine (1937) and Someday My Prince Will Come (1937), as well as a rendition of British band Coldplay’s Fix You (2005).
The concert is part of the Esplanade’s Mosaic Music Series, which includes shows by Chinese indie band Orange Ocean on March 20, American indie outfit The Rare Occasions on March 28 and Grammy-winning American jazz singer Diana Krall on May 6.
Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: March 12, 8pm
Admission: From $58 to $138 via Sistic (go to str.sg/ETX4)