Music Picks: Concerts by Rod Stewart and Chris Botti, music fest Trifecta Backyard Sessions

Rod Stewart – Live In Concert, One Last Time

British singer Rod Stewart, the raspy-voiced star best known for hits such as Sailing (1975), I Don’t Want To Talk About It (1977) and Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? (1978), is coming back to Singapore.

One of the top-selling musicians of all time, with more than 250 million albums and singles sold worldwide, the 79-year-old icon’s music career kicked off in 1961.

He is still releasing new tunes too. His latest solo album, The Tears Of Hercules, dropped in 2021. In February 2024, he put out a collaborative album with English musician Jools Holland, Swing Fever.

His previous concerts here were held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2009 and Singapore Turf Club in 1995.

Where: Sands Grand Ballroom, Level 5 Sands Expo & Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: March 16 and 17, 7.30pm

Admission: From $150 to $700 via Marina Bay Sands (go to bit.ly/49kV68T) and Sistic (go to str.sg/tYnT or call 6348-5555)

