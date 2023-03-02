Music Picks: Concerts by Phoenix, Kings Of Convenience, Sacred Reich and Vio-Lence

Phoenix – Live In Singapore

Grammy-winning French indie icons Phoenix will return to The Star Theatre, the same venue they played in Singapore in 2014.

The quartet are riding high on their latest album Alpha Zulu, which was recorded in the Louvre in Paris and released in November 2022.

The Versailles band, whose 2009 release Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix won Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammy Awards, are known for hits such as 1901, which topped Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart.

Besides Singapore, the global tour in support of the album includes other Asian stops – Hong Kong, Pattaya in Thailand and Bali in Indonesia.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: March 9, 8pm

Admission: $98 to $148 via Sistic (go to bit.ly/3ZpIPKc or call 6348-5555)

Kings Of Convenience – Live In Singapore