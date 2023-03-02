Music Picks: Concerts by Phoenix, Kings Of Convenience, Sacred Reich and Vio-Lence

Phoenix – Live In Singapore
Grammy-winning French indie icons Phoenix will return to The Star Theatre, the same venue they played in Singapore in 2014.
The quartet are riding high on their latest album Alpha Zulu, which was recorded in the Louvre in Paris and released in November 2022.
The Versailles band, whose 2009 release Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix won Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammy Awards, are known for hits such as 1901, which topped Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart.
Besides Singapore, the global tour in support of the album includes other Asian stops – Hong Kong, Pattaya in Thailand and Bali in Indonesia.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: March 9, 8pm
Admission: $98 to $148 via Sistic (go to bit.ly/3ZpIPKc or call 6348-5555)
Kings Of Convenience – Live In Singapore
A decade after they last performed in Singapore, Norwegian folk duo Kings Of Convenience are back.
Singapore is the only Asian stop in their tour to have two shows. While both gigs will take place at Capitol Theatre, the set list for each night will be different.
The first night will feature signature tunes from their discography dating to the late 1990s, including their latest album Peace Or Love (2021), a top 10 hit in countries such as Norway, Scotland and Germany.
The second show, dubbed B-Sides, will see the duo take on hidden gems, songs they rarely play live.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Monday and Tuesday, 8pm
Admission: $99 via Sistic, go to bit.ly/3kEI2qd and bit.ly/3mhwucX or call 6348-5555
SG Metal Mayhem IV – Sacred Reich x Vio-Lence x Vrykolakas
The fourth edition of the SG Metal Mayhem series will feature two leading lights of the thrash metal movement that kicked off in the 1980s – American bands Sacred Reich and Vio-Lence.
The show will also feature an opening set by Singaporean death metal band Vrykolakas.
Sacred Reich, who hail from Phoenix, Arizona, released their debut album Ignorance in 1987 and their latest and fifth album, Awakening, in 2019.
Vio-Lence, formed in the San Francisco Bay Area in California, put out their first album, Eternal Nightmare, in 1988. In 2022, the band released Let The World Burn, their first new material since the band split up in 1994.
Where: Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street
MRT: Bugis
When: Sunday, 6pm
Admission: $135, go to bit.ly/3EIrK6s