Music Picks: Concerts by Penny Tai and Kreator, Rahimah Rahim and more at Wisma Geylang Serai

Penny Tai 2024 Drift World Tour In Singapore
Malaysian singer-songwriter Penny Tai is back for her first solo Singaporean concert in 11 years.
Over the past two decades, the Mandopop artiste has built up a discography that includes 13 albums and 4 EPs.
She also holds the distinction of being the female artiste with the most number of wins at the Golden Melody Awards, Taiwan’s equivalent of the Grammy Awards.
Her current tour is inspired by her most recent album, The Passive Audience, released in 2022.
Utilising the wind as a concept, the show will be divided into four sections titled Facing The Wind, Riding The Wind, Strong Winds and With The Wind.
Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Jan 26, 8pm
Admission: $98 to $178 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)
WGS Is 5! – Anniversary Show
Cultural heritage hub Wisma Geylang Serai’s fifth anniversary celebrations include a free concert featuring singers from Singapore and Malaysia.
The home-grown line-up includes veteran singer and Cultural Medallion recipient Rahimah Rahim and retro-rock quartet The Pinholes.
Performers from across the Causeway include Kuching-born singer Dayang Nurfaizah, one of the headliners at the Esplanade’s 2023 edition of Malay arts festival Pesta Raya.
Also set to perform are Malaysian celebrities such as singer and TV host Elly Mazlein, also known as Kak Lina Pom Pom, and singers Syamel and Datin Alyah.
Where: Persada Budaya, Level 1 Wisma Geylang Serai,1 Engku Aman Turn
MRT: Eunos
When: Jan 27, 7.45pm
Admission: Free
Kreator – Live In Singapore
Thrash metal stalwarts Kreator, one of Germany’s most successful metal bands, are set to return to Singapore for a show.
The group, which comprise singer-guitarist Miland “Mille” Petrozza, drummer Jurgen “Ventor” Reil, guitarist Sami Yli-Sirnio and bassist Frederic Leclercq, last performed here in 2017.
Formed in 1982, Kreator’s second album, Pleasure To Kill (1986), was an influential release in the global thrash mental community. In 2022, they released their 15th and latest album, Hate Uber Alles.
The concert is part of the Klash Of The Titans World Tour series, which includes a gig by Swedish metal band In Flames on Feb 8.
Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Jan 28, 8pm
Admission: From $128 via BookMyShow, go to str.sg/6spX