Music Picks: Concerts by Penny Tai and Kreator, Rahimah Rahim and more at Wisma Geylang Serai

Penny Tai 2024 Drift World Tour In Singapore

Malaysian singer-songwriter Penny Tai is back for her first solo Singaporean concert in 11 years.

Over the past two decades, the Mandopop artiste has built up a discography that includes 13 albums and 4 EPs.

She also holds the distinction of being the female artiste with the most number of wins at the Golden Melody Awards, Taiwan’s equivalent of the Grammy Awards.

Her current tour is inspired by her most recent album, The Passive Audience, released in 2022.

Utilising the wind as a concept, the show will be divided into four sections titled Facing The Wind, Riding The Wind, Strong Winds and With The Wind.

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: Jan 26, 8pm

Admission: $98 to $178 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)

