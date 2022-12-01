Music Picks: Concerts by Niki, Mayday and Jasso Ethno-Jazz Ensemble

Nicole – Niki Asia Tour 2022

Jakarta-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and producer Niki went from opening act at a Taylor Swift concert in Indonesia to becoming a star in her own right.

The R&B/pop singer, whose real name is Nicole Zefanya, is one of the acts under 88rising, a United States-based music and media company which promotes pop and hip-hop artistes from Asia globally.

She recently released Nicole, the follow-up album to her 2020 debut Moonchild.

In April, she and fellow labelmate Rich Brian became the first Indonesian artistes to perform at renowned music festival Coachella in California.

Her Singapore show is part of an Asian tour that includes sold-out dates in Kuala Lumpur and Taipei.

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: Tuesday, 8pm

Admission: From $78 via Ticketmaster (call 3158-8588 or go to str.sg/wrLJ), SingPost outlets and The Star Performing Arts Centre box office

Mayday Fly To 2022