Music Picks: Concerts by Niki, Mayday and Jasso Ethno-Jazz Ensemble

Nicole – Niki Asia Tour 2022
Jakarta-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and producer Niki went from opening act at a Taylor Swift concert in Indonesia to becoming a star in her own right.
The R&B/pop singer, whose real name is Nicole Zefanya, is one of the acts under 88rising, a United States-based music and media company which promotes pop and hip-hop artistes from Asia globally.
She recently released Nicole, the follow-up album to her 2020 debut Moonchild.
In April, she and fellow labelmate Rich Brian became the first Indonesian artistes to perform at renowned music festival Coachella in California.
Her Singapore show is part of an Asian tour that includes sold-out dates in Kuala Lumpur and Taipei.
Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Tuesday, 8pm
Admission: From $78 via Ticketmaster (call 3158-8588 or go to str.sg/wrLJ), SingPost outlets and The Star Performing Arts Centre box office
Mayday Fly To 2022
After several delays due to the pandemic, Taiwanese pop rockers Mayday’s concert here is finally taking place.
The show, originally scheduled to take place in August 2020, was postponed three times.
One of the Taiwan’s most successful music acts, the band recently did a North American tour in November that included gigs in Brooklyn, Chicago and Las Vegas.
Their latest single, A Song With You, was released on Nov 1.
The award-winning band last performed in Singapore, also at the National Stadium, in 2018. Then, 40,000 fans turned up.
Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive
MRT: Stadium
When: Saturday, 7.30pm
Admission: From $108 via Ticketmaster (call 3158-8588 or go to str.sg/wrLJ) and at SingPost outlets
JASSO Ethno-Jazz Ensemble: Kaleidoscope – An Asian Jazz Odyssey
The rich worlds of jazz and Asian ethnic music come together in this concert. It features performances by the Jazz Association Singapore Orchestra (Jasso) Ethno-Jazz Ensemble – helmed by pianist, composer and Jazz Association Singapore’s music director Jeremy Monteiro, pianist; composer and associate music director Chok Kerong; and flautist and assistant music director Rit Xu.
Also taking the stage are percussion ensemble Drum Feng, singers Khor Ai Ming and Rudy Djoe, and dancers from Bhaskar’s Arts Academy.
The repertoire will reflect Singapore’s cultural diversity and include original music such as Monteiro’s Asiana and Shakti Dance, as well as new compositions by Chok (Asian Odyssey) and Xu (Lion’s Roar).
Where: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Auditorium, 1 Straits Boulevard
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: Wednesday, 8pm
Admission: $38 and $58 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)