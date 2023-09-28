Music Picks: Concerts by Nathan Hartono, Fur and Man With A Mission

Nathan Hartono In The Clouds Live
If you have been wondering what Singaporean singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono has been up to, wonder no more.
He will hold his first solo concert in seven years on Oct 5. It is said to be an electrifying evening, so take along your dancing shoes and good spirits.
After spending more than half his life in the music industry, the 32-year-old is back with a new album, The Great Regression (2023), and new perspectives on fame, love and happiness. So expect his big return to feature new songs, old favourites and other surprises along the way.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Oct 5, 8pm
Admission: $48 to $88 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Esplanade Presents Mosaic Music Series – Fur
The Mosaic Music Series, presented by Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, seeks to deepen appreciation of musicians and their works, as well as to inspire Singapore’s music community.
One noteworthy upcoming act is English indie rock band Fur, which will perform here on Sunday. Comprising lead singer and guitarist Will Murray, bassist Will Tavener and drummer Flynn Whelan, the group’s most famous song is If You Know That I’m Lonely (2017), which has been played more than 50 million times on Spotify.
Their debut album, When You Walk Away (2021), also features tracks such as Anybody Else But Me and Love You All The Time, and pulls inspiration from their predecessors in the rock ’n’ roll genre.
Their style is said to meld 1960s sounds with more contemporary influences, and their bright, sun-drenched songs have found particular resonance with fans in Asia.
Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
When: Sunday, 7.30pm
Admission: $75 via the Esplanade’s website (str.sg/icZN) and Sistic
Man With A Mission World Tour 2023: Wolves On Parade Asia Mission In Singapore
Man With A Mission might appear to be a band made up of wolves, but they are actually a Japanese rock band whose members wear wolf masks.
Their narrative, according to their website, is that they were created by a biologist named Dr Jimi and frozen into an eternal sleep until 2010, when they awoke due to global warming and made their debut as a band.
They consist of leader-vocalist Tokyo Tanaka, guitarist-vocalist-rapper Jean-Ken Johnny, bassist and backing vocalist Kamikaze Boy, DJ Santa Monica and drummer Spear Rob. In 2010, the band began performing live gigs in Shibuya in Tokyo.
Their debut album, Man With A Mission (2011), earned them a Recording Industry Association of Japan gold certification, and they repeated this feat with four subsequent albums – Mash Up The World (2012), Tales Of Purefly (2014), The World’s On Fire (2016) and Chasing The Horizon (2018).
They are now on the Asian leg of their Wolves On Parade tour, which includes stops in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Guangzhou.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Friday, 7.30pm
Admission: $88 to $188 via BookMyShow (go to sg.bookmyshow.com or call 6591-8871)