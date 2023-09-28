Music Picks: Concerts by Nathan Hartono, Fur and Man With A Mission

Nathan Hartono In The Clouds Live

If you have been wondering what Singaporean singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono has been up to, wonder no more.

He will hold his first solo concert in seven years on Oct 5. It is said to be an electrifying evening, so take along your dancing shoes and good spirits.

After spending more than half his life in the music industry, the 32-year-old is back with a new album, The Great Regression (2023), and new perspectives on fame, love and happiness. So expect his big return to feature new songs, old favourites and other surprises along the way.

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Oct 5, 8pm

Admission: $48 to $88 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

