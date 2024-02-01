Music Picks: Concerts by Chinese singer Li Ronghao and Singapore sibling duos

Ronghao Li Free Soul World Tour – Singapore

Chinese singer-songwriter Li Ronghao will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 3.

This will be the 38-year-old’s third performance here, after a 2019 concert at the same location and a 2017 show at The Max Pavilion @ Singapore Expo.

His Free Soul World Tour is his fourth concert tour and is in support of his seventh studio album of the same name, released in 2022. Among the work’s hits are Mountain, And The Winner Is and The Dark Plum Sauce.

He most recently performed his first concert in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 27. Known for specially including cover songs at each stop, he delivered a rendition of Fairy Tale (2005) by Malaysian singer Michael Wong during the Malaysia show.

At his Lion City gig, a cover of a song by a Singaporean singer is likely on the cards.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: Feb 3, 8pm

Admission: $158 to $358 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)

