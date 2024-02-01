Music Picks: Concerts by Chinese singer Li Ronghao and Singapore sibling duos

Ronghao Li Free Soul World Tour – Singapore
Chinese singer-songwriter Li Ronghao will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 3.
This will be the 38-year-old’s third performance here, after a 2019 concert at the same location and a 2017 show at The Max Pavilion @ Singapore Expo.
His Free Soul World Tour is his fourth concert tour and is in support of his seventh studio album of the same name, released in 2022. Among the work’s hits are Mountain, And The Winner Is and The Dark Plum Sauce.
He most recently performed his first concert in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 27. Known for specially including cover songs at each stop, he delivered a rendition of Fairy Tale (2005) by Malaysian singer Michael Wong during the Malaysia show.
At his Lion City gig, a cover of a song by a Singaporean singer is likely on the cards.
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: Feb 3, 8pm
Admission: $158 to $358 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)
Esplanade Presents A Date With Friends 2024 Siblings In Song With Patrick and Perry Koh, Mel & Joe Ferdinands and Ernesto Valerio & Greg Anderson
For some, music is not just a solo endeavour, but also a chance to bring family members closer together. Three sibling duos are set to wow audiences with their repertoire of pop and rock ’n’ roll tunes.
Among them are Patrick and Perry Koh, scions of well-known local singer Walter Koh, once dubbed Singapore’s Pat Boone. The brothers were Talentime contestants in the 1970s, and will bring their perfect and luscious harmonies to the stage once again.
Another pair are Mel and Joe Ferdinands, who joined Talentine in 1971 when they were only 12 and nine years old, respectively. The brothers penned the 2011 book Mel & Joe: I Play & Sing: Celebrating A Musical Journey In Singapore Spanning 40 Years.
And there is Ernesto Valerio, dubbed Singapore’s Dean Martin, who has been performing for more than half a century. He will take the stage with his step-brother Greg Anderson.
Together, these three duos are expected to take audiences down memory lane with classics by Andy Williams, The Rolling Stones, Louis Armstrong, The Righteous Brothers, The Beatles and the Bee Gees.
Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
When: Feb 2, 7.30pm
Admission: $35 to $45 via Esplanade’s website (esplanade.com/adwf) or Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Esplanade Presents A Date With Friends 2024 Best Of Liu Jia Chang & Liu Wen Zheng
The Chinese pop music scene once experienced a golden era marked by two famous Lius – Taiwanese songwriter Liu Chia-chang and singer Liu Wen-cheng.
Liu Chia-chang, whose heyday was in the 1960s and 1970s, wrote famous numbers such as Misty Rain And Setting Sunlight, as well as Autumn Poetry. He also collaborated with stars such as Taiwanese crooner Fei Yu-ching and singer Teresa Teng.
Liu Wen-cheng, who lit up the stage with his power-packed performances in the early 1980s, is known for hit numbers such as Drizzle In March and Hotline Between You And Me.
A concert that pays homage to these towering Mandopop figures, this show will be hosted by Capital 958 DJ Lin Lingzhi and feature special appearances by established vocalists such as Wang Rui-yu from Taiwan, Qin Yong from Malaysia, as well as Felinda Wong and Sun Baoling from Singapore.
Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
When: Feb 3, 7.30pm
Admission: $35 to $45 via Esplanade’s website (esplanade.com/adwf) or Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)