Music Picks: Concerts by beabadoobee, Charlie Lim and Jive Talkin’

Beabadoobee: Beatopia Tour 2022 – Singapore
Filipino-British singer-songwriter beabadoobee is finally doing a show in Singapore, two years after she had to scrap plans to tour Asia due to the pandemic.
The 22-year-old, whose real name is Beatrice Kristi Laus, recently released Beatopia, her second album which went to No. 1 on the UK Independent Albums Chart.
Besides releasing 1990s alternative rock-inspired tunes such as Coffee (2017) and If You Want To (2019), she is also featured in the 2020 viral hit Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) by Canadian singer Powfu.
Her debut album, Fake It Flowers, was released in 2020, and she has also put out five EPs, including Lice (2018) and Our Extended Play (2021).
In 2020, beabadoobee was nominated in the Rising Star category at the Brit Awards and shortlisted in BBC’s Sound Of 2020 category for promising new talent. She won the NME Radar Award, also for new talent.
Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah
MRT: Redhill
When: Tuesday, 8pm
Admission: Tickets at $98 and $118 through Ticketmaster (go to https://str.sg/wKmb or call 3158-8588) and SingPost outlets
Charlie Lim & The Great Wave
Acclaimed home-grown singer-songwriter Charlie Lim will bring on a whole host of collaborators at his Esplanade show, an eclectic line-up that ranges from pop singer Aisyah Aziz to Singapore Symphony Orchestra principal cellist Ng Pei-Sian.
The show is part of the Esplanade’s year-long PopLore programme that celebrates the past, present and future of Singapore music.
Lim, the recipient of the National Arts Council’s (NAC) Young Artist Award in 2021, has released two albums, Time/ Space (2015) and Check-Hook (2018), that reached No. 1 on the iTunes Singapore album charts.
Other artistes performing at the 110-minute concert include R&B singer Keyana, singer-songwriters Dru Chen and Umar Sirhan, as well as singer-songwriter-producers Kitty Purrnaz and Yeo.
The performers are part of The Great Wave, a tech-based artist collective, and Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO), a community that helps musicians collaborate with one another and connect directly with fans. Lim is a co-founder of The Great Wave.
Fans who buy the $80 VIP package tickets get to meet the artistes after the show and also receive a limited-edition gNFT, a type of non-fungible token. Those who buy the artistes’ merchandise will also get the gNFTs.
Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Friday, 7.30pm
Admission: From $40 via Sistic (go to https://str.sg/wKU3 or call 6348-5555)
One FM 91.3’s Greatest Hits Of All Time Charity Concert
Radio station One FM 91.3 has been running its annual Greatest Hits Of All Time Countdown, touted as Singapore’s biggest English music chart countdown, for the past few months.
This year’s instalment caps off with a concert featuring Jive Talkin’, one of the most prominent club bands of the local live music scene. They are best known for their wide repertoire of Top 40s and contemporary tunes.
Best of all, the show is for a good cause. Proceeds from the concert, a collaboration between event organisers IMC Live Global and One FM 91.3, an SPH Radio station, will go to social service agency Dementia Singapore.
For details on the countdown and concert, go to https://str.sg/wKmE
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Friday, 8pm
Admission: $38, go to bit.ly/3BDqWyt