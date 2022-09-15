Music Picks: Concerts by beabadoobee, Charlie Lim and Jive Talkin’

Beabadoobee: Beatopia Tour 2022 – Singapore

Filipino-British singer-songwriter beabadoobee is finally doing a show in Singapore, two years after she had to scrap plans to tour Asia due to the pandemic.

The 22-year-old, whose real name is Beatrice Kristi Laus, recently released Beatopia, her second album which went to No. 1 on the UK Independent Albums Chart.

Besides releasing 1990s alternative rock-inspired tunes such as Coffee (2017) and If You Want To (2019), she is also featured in the 2020 viral hit Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) by Canadian singer Powfu.

Her debut album, Fake It Flowers, was released in 2020, and she has also put out five EPs, including Lice (2018) and Our Extended Play (2021).

In 2020, beabadoobee was nominated in the Rising Star category at the Brit Awards and shortlisted in BBC’s Sound Of 2020 category for promising new talent. She won the NME Radar Award, also for new talent.

Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah

MRT: Redhill

When: Tuesday, 8pm

Admission: Tickets at $98 and $118 through Ticketmaster (go to https://str.sg/wKmb or call 3158-8588) and SingPost outlets

