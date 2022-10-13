Music Picks: Concerts by Anne-Marie, Jeremy Zucker and Stacey Kent

Anne-Marie Dysfunctional Tour

British pop singer-songwriter Anne-Marie’s upcoming gig at the Capitol Theatre will be her first here since 2019.

She is currently climbing up the charts with dance-pop hit Psycho, a collaboration with British rapper Aitch.

The singer is also known for hits such as 2002 (2018); Rockabye (2016), a collaboration with Clean Bandit and Sean Paul; and Friends (2018), a song with Marshmello.

A coach on reality television show The Voice UK (2021 to present), she has released two albums: Speak Your Mind (2018) peaked at No. 3 on the British charts and Therapy (2021) hit No. 2.

The upcoming show is her fourth concert here. She had also played at the Capitol Theatre in 2019 and at Zepp@BigBox and Apple Orchard Road in 2018.

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Tuesday, 8pm

Admission: $118 and $138 via Ticketmaster (go to https://str.sg/wzrj or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets

