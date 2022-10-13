Music Picks: Concerts by Anne-Marie, Jeremy Zucker and Stacey Kent

Anne-Marie Dysfunctional Tour
British pop singer-songwriter Anne-Marie’s upcoming gig at the Capitol Theatre will be her first here since 2019.
She is currently climbing up the charts with dance-pop hit Psycho, a collaboration with British rapper Aitch.
The singer is also known for hits such as 2002 (2018); Rockabye (2016), a collaboration with Clean Bandit and Sean Paul; and Friends (2018), a song with Marshmello.
A coach on reality television show The Voice UK (2021 to present), she has released two albums: Speak Your Mind (2018) peaked at No. 3 on the British charts and Therapy (2021) hit No. 2.
The upcoming show is her fourth concert here. She had also played at the Capitol Theatre in 2019 and at Zepp@BigBox and Apple Orchard Road in 2018.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Tuesday, 8pm
Admission: $118 and $138 via Ticketmaster (go to https://str.sg/wzrj or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets
Jeremy Zucker More Noise !!!! World Tour Live In Singapore
Jeremy Zucker, the American singer behind pop hits such as Comethru and You Were Good To Me (both 2018), had to scrap his world tour back in 2020.
He finally gets to embark on his global shows, which include a stop in Singapore at the Capitol Theatre.
Zucker, who performed at the Esplanade in 2019, released his debut album Love Is Not Dying in 2020. He followed it up with sophomore album Crusher in 2021.
More recently, he released new track I’m So Happy, a collaboration with New Zealand singer-songwriter Benee.
Where: Capitol Theatre
MRT: City Hall
When: Monday, 8pm
Admission: $98 from https://str.sg/wH9E
Stacey Kent
American jazz vocalist Stacey Kent will be back at the Esplanade for a performance.
The singer, whose album Breakfast On The Morning Tram was nominated for Best Jazz Vocal Album at the 2009 Grammy Awards, had performed at the Esplanade Concert Hall in 2018.
She will be playing tunes from her 2021 release, Songs From Other Places. The album includes original songs such as I Wish I Could Go Travelling Again, written by Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro, and long-time collaborator and husband Jim Tomlinson.
It also includes renditions of classics by artistes such as Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Stevie Nicks.
Kent will be accompanied by Tomlinson and pianist Art Hirahara for her performance.
Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Tuesday, 8pm
Admission: From $46 via Sistic (go to https://str.sg/wzyp or call 6348-5555).