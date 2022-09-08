Music Picks: Call Me By Fire Season 2, Ann Bai’s new album

Call Me By Fire Season Two

Chinese reality show Call Me By Fire, which features male celebrities past the peak of their careers vying to be part of a boy band, has won fans over with its mix of nostalgia and powerful performances.

The show kicked off its second season on Aug 19, with 32 stars performing in groups of four in the first episode. At the time of writing, three episodes have been aired.

The first episode had some memorable performances. Hong Kong star Jordan Chan, a returning contestant from the first season, gave a stirring performance of his 2001 ballad Next Half Of My Life while dressed in a flashy pink suit. Hong Kong actor Raymond Lam, perched on a suspended platform, did a dramatic cover of the 2014 Cantopop song Love Is Not Easy, originally by Hong Kong singer Jinny Ng.