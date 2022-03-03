Music Picks: Audiovisual collective Synema, Houg's debut album launch, Retro Jamm concerts

Synema
Audiovisual collective Syndicate, known for their curation of cutting-edge electronic musicians and visual artists, are bringing their act to the heartland.
The musicians performing are a supergroup of sorts, comprising members of electronic music acts .gif, Nada and Deformed. The quintet will run through a variety of genres and deconstruct music from the past.
Where: Our Tampines Hub Cinema, Festive Arts Theatre, Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk
MRT: Tampines
When: March 5, 7.30pm
Admission: Free, but with reservation here
Houg: The Biting Tempo Show
Singer Houg, whose music traverses genres such as chillwave and psychedelic pop, will launch his debut album The Biting Tempo with this solo show. The release is a follow-up to his 2020 EP, The Oscillation Scene.
The songwriter and producer, whose real name is Sameh Wahba, will play songs from the new album, which includes previously released singles such as 7 Ain't Home, a collaboration with Japanese producer Videotapemusic.
The album, recorded the old-school way on analogue reel tape, also features Jarr, which he worked on with Thai soul-funk band Supergoods, and Excuse Me (What's The Time), a collaboration with Japanese city jazz band Fontana Folle.
Where: Blue Room at The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road
MRT: Nicoll Highway
When: March 12, 7pm
Admission: $25. The first batch of tickets are sold out but more might be available, go to Peatix for updates
Retro Jamm
Moliano Rasmadi, best known as the guitarist for veteran home-grown rock outfit Lovehunters, will headline this charity show that raises funds for Prihatin, an organisation that looks after the welfare of local Malay artistes. He will perform with Moliano In Rock, his latest band whose members include his son Asyraf.
The show will also offer comedy segments featuring acts such as actor Suhaimi Yusof, and sets by acts such as singer Ryzall Noh.
There will be two 90-minute sessions - one in the afternoon and another in the evening.
Where: South Plaza, Lobby H, Level 2 Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk
MRT: Tampines
When: March 6, 3 and 8pm
Admission: $30, $50 and $70 from here