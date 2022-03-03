Music Picks: Audiovisual collective Synema, Houg's debut album launch, Retro Jamm concerts

Synema

Audiovisual collective Syndicate, known for their curation of cutting-edge electronic musicians and visual artists, are bringing their act to the heartland.

The musicians performing are a supergroup of sorts, comprising members of electronic music acts .gif, Nada and Deformed. The quintet will run through a variety of genres and deconstruct music from the past.

Where: Our Tampines Hub Cinema, Festive Arts Theatre, Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk

MRT: Tampines

When: March 5, 7.30pm

Admission: Free, but with reservation here

Houg: The Biting Tempo Show