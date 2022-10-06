Music Picks: Andy Hui online concert, Wu Ching-feng’s new album

Andy Hui Human Live Online Concert

In his music comeback since the infamous cheating scandal in 2019, Hong Kong singer Andy Hui performed in an online concert on Sept 30, where he sang six songs and shared some heartfelt reflections from the last three years.

Dressed casually in a checked shirt and pants, he opened the show with his 2003 ballad A Step A Lifetime, saying its lyrics represent his current attitude. Also on his setlist was Between People, released in September, which showed off his rich baritone voice, as well as the sentimental 1990s number One Family Minus You.

Hui also gave an emotional rendition of A Bright Future (2006), backed by a guitar, cello and keyboard. During the performance, he shared that he has spent a long time thinking and preparing, and hopes to become a “better Andy”.

To watch the concert on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3Ej2Ef0