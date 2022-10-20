Music Picks: Airlee Love In October Day online concert and Hypeworld

Airlee Love In October Day online concert

Every year, the Airlee Biomedical & Cosmetic Policlinic chain in Taiwan organises a charity concert to support Taiwan’s public services.

This year’s show, titled Love In October Day, took place on Oct 1 at the Taipei International Convention Center, and was uploaded to Airlee’s YouTube channel 10 days later.

Among the stars who took the stage were Taiwanese singers Jeannie Hsieh, Daniel Chen and Princess Ai, as well as Taiwanese actress Sabrina Pai.

The concert highlights included Taiwanese singer Aaron Yan performing his new song Live A Life while dressed in a lemon-yellow outfit, and Taiwanese singer Hsiao Huang-chi crooning his 2011 emotional ballad, Last Train, against a backdrop of falling petals.

To watch the show on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3eE3x7t.

