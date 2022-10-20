Music Picks: Airlee Love In October Day online concert and Hypeworld

Airlee Love In October Day online concert
Every year, the Airlee Biomedical & Cosmetic Policlinic chain in Taiwan organises a charity concert to support Taiwan’s public services.
This year’s show, titled Love In October Day, took place on Oct 1 at the Taipei International Convention Center, and was uploaded to Airlee’s YouTube channel 10 days later.
Among the stars who took the stage were Taiwanese singers Jeannie Hsieh, Daniel Chen and Princess Ai, as well as Taiwanese actress Sabrina Pai.
The concert highlights included Taiwanese singer Aaron Yan performing his new song Live A Life while dressed in a lemon-yellow outfit, and Taiwanese singer Hsiao Huang-chi crooning his 2011 emotional ballad, Last Train, against a backdrop of falling petals.
To watch the show on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3eE3x7t.
Mosiac Music Series – Meitei
The Mosaic Music Series, presented by Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, seeks to deepen appreciation of musicians and their works, as well as to inspire Singapore’s music community.
One of the featured musicians to take note of this year is Hiroshima-based composer Meitei, a recent trailblazer in ambient music.
Blending a reverence for Japanese folklore with ambient, hip-hop and experimental musical sensibilities, Meitei’s sound world has been described as existing in a gap between the past and present. He has performed in music festivals such as Mutek Barcelona in 2020 and this year’s Sweet Love Shower Spring in Japan.
Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Saturday, 7.30pm
Admission: $48 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Hypeworld
Set to be the year’s biggest outdoor music festival, Hypeworld is slated to be held on Saturday and Sunday at The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay.
With top international DJs such as DJ Snake, Kaskade, R3HAB and Yellow Claw, the event promises two nights of euphoric outdoor partying against the backdrop of the Gardens’ conservatories and colossal Supertrees as well as the city’s downtown skyline.
Saturday’s line-up includes R3HAB, Slushii, Habstrakt, Nicole Choo and DJ Jaz, while Sunday’s line-up consists of Kaskade, Yellow Claw, Morten, Mercer, Weird Genius, DJ Tinc and Stelios.
Where: The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive
MRT: Bayfront
When: Saturday and Sunday, from 4pm
Admission: From $158 via BookMyShow (sg.bookmyshow.com)