Music Lab Podcast: Singer-songwriter lullaboy: A rising name in the regional pop scene

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times invites music acts to its podcast studio.
In the sixth episode of Music Lab, ST’s music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi hosts home-grown singer and songwriter lullaboy.
In the past few years, lullaboy, whose real name is Bernard Dinata, has been making a name for himself through soulful, R&B pop tunes in not just Singapore, but also in regional countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia.
His songs have racked up millions of listens on streaming services. One of his signature songs - Someone Like You - has been streamed over 33 million times just on Spotify alone, and on average, his music on the streaming platform attracts 1.2 million listeners each month.
The singer sang an intimate acoustic version of one of his latest songs, cool, and gave a sneak preview of an upcoming single (check out our timestamps below to find out where it is).
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:55 On the time he once performed with Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong
5:46 Dreading piano lessons as a child; his emo rocker phase and performing at Hard Rock Cafe with his band
11:20 Writing his first song after his best friend stole his girlfriend
13:14 National service made a huge impact on his music
15:39 How he got his stage name lullaboy; why numbers do not matter to him despite having millions of streams
24:24 Being in a songwriting camp organised by K-pop giant SM Entertainment
27:57 Sneak preview of his new single dropping in August - Life With You
Listen to lullaboy’s live performance here:
Discover Singaporean artiste lullaboy at:
YouTube: https://str.sg/i5bQ
Spotify: https://str.sg/i5bM
Instagram: https://str.sg/i5bg
Produced by: Eddino Abdul Hadi (dinohadi@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Follow Music Lab Podcast episodes here every month:
Channel: https://str.sg/w9TX
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/w9TB
Spotify: https://str.sg/w9T6
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/w9T2
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Eddino Hadi’s stories: https://str.sg/wFVa
Music Lab theme: Eden Soh (composer/arranger-guitar), Ernest Luis (guitar)
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!