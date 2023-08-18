Music Lab Podcast: Singer-songwriter lullaboy: A rising name in the regional pop scene

In the past few years, lullaboy, whose real name is Bernard Dinata, has been making a name for himself through soulful, R&B pop tunes in not just Singapore, but also in regional countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

His songs have racked up millions of listens on streaming services. One of his signature songs - Someone Like You - has been streamed over 33 million times just on Spotify alone, and on average, his music on the streaming platform attracts 1.2 million listeners each month.

The singer sang an intimate acoustic version of one of his latest songs, cool, and gave a sneak preview of an upcoming single (check out our timestamps below to find out where it is).

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:55 On the time he once performed with Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong

5:46 Dreading piano lessons as a child; his emo rocker phase and performing at Hard Rock Cafe with his band

11:20 Writing his first song after his best friend stole his girlfriend

13:14 National service made a huge impact on his music

15:39 How he got his stage name lullaboy; why numbers do not matter to him despite having millions of streams

24:24 Being in a songwriting camp organised by K-pop giant SM Entertainment

27:57 Sneak preview of his new single dropping in August - Life With You

Listen to lullaboy’s live performance here: