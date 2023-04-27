Music Lab Podcast: Singaporean singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono on his identity crisis after finding fame in China

Nathan first made his name as a jazz singer while in his teens and since then, his music career has taken off in multiple ways. In 2016, he took part in Chinese television reality show Sing! China. Mentored by Mandopop star Jay Chou, he ended up in second place, which made him a regional star.

In 2020, he sang Everything I Am, a National Day theme song that reflected the sombre but hopeful mood of a nation in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The singer has released several albums and EPs, and has also dabbled in acting, taking on roles in film, television and theatre.