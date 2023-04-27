Music Lab Podcast: Singaporean singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono on his identity crisis after finding fame in China

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times invites music acts to its podcast studio.
In this third episode of Music Lab, ST’s music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi hosts Singaporean singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono.
Nathan first made his name as a jazz singer while in his teens and since then, his music career has taken off in multiple ways. In 2016, he took part in Chinese television reality show Sing! China. Mentored by Mandopop star Jay Chou, he ended up in second place, which made him a regional star.
In 2020, he sang Everything I Am, a National Day theme song that reflected the sombre but hopeful mood of a nation in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The singer has released several albums and EPs, and has also dabbled in acting, taking on roles in film, television and theatre.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:45 How pursuing a music career in China led to him questioning his musical identity
8:20 On how he is “sick of Nathan Hartono”; taking back control after feeling he has lost a clear artistic direction, career path
12:26 On Jay Chou, his mentor on Sing! China and how the competition changed his music career
20:27 On how a karaoke session as a teenager led to a career in music
23:27 Singing the National Day theme song was the closest he ever got to a hit song
Produced by: Eddino Abdul Hadi (dinohadi@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Music Lab theme: Eden Soh (composer/arranger-guitar), Ernest Luis (guitar)
