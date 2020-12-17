Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Willow - Taylor Swift
2. (-) Champagne Problems - Taylor Swift
3. (2) Dynamite - BTS
4. (-) Gold Rush - Taylor Swift
5. (4) Positions - Ariana Grande
6. (-) 'Tis The D**n Season - Taylor Swift
7. (1) Life Goes On - BTS
8. (3) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
9. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
10. (-) No Body, No Crime - Taylor Swift featuring Haim
• For the week of Dec 16 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (2) Positions - Ariana Grande
2. (1) Life Goes On - BTS
3. (4) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
4. (3) Dynamite - BTS
5. (5) Monster - Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber
6. (6) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
7. (10) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
8. (7) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
9. (-) Heather - Conan Gray
10. (9) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
• For the week ending Dec 3
BILLBOARD
1. (2) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
2. (1) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
3. (4) Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee
4. (3) Positions - Ariana Grande
5. (9) Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms
6. (12) It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams
7. (11) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
8. (6) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
9. (7) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
10. (16) Feliz Navidad - Jose Feliciano
• For the week of Dec 19
HIT FM
1. (1) I Want Me - Della Ding and Cindy Yen
2. (9) Yesterday No More - Greg Han
3. (2) Passing Through - JJ Lin
4. (-) Rain - Sunnee Yang
5. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
6. (3) Psychedelic - Wu Ching-feng
7. (-) Love Perhaps - Eason Chan
8. (7) Anybody Home? - Ryota Katayama
9. (14) Self Harmony - Karen Mok and Evan Guo
10. (19) Entertainment Unlimited Company - Ella Chen
• For the week ending Dec 6