Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Willow - Taylor Swift

2. (-) Champagne Problems - Taylor Swift

3. (2) Dynamite - BTS

4. (-) Gold Rush - Taylor Swift

5. (4) Positions - Ariana Grande

6. (-) 'Tis The D**n Season - Taylor Swift

7. (1) Life Goes On - BTS

8. (3) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

9. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

10. (-) No Body, No Crime - Taylor Swift featuring Haim

• For the week of Dec 16 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (2) Positions - Ariana Grande

2. (1) Life Goes On - BTS

3. (4) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

4. (3) Dynamite - BTS

5. (5) Monster - Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber

6. (6) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

7. (10) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

8. (7) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

9. (-) Heather - Conan Gray

10. (9) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

• For the week ending Dec 3

BILLBOARD

1. (2) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

2. (1) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

3. (4) Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee

4. (3) Positions - Ariana Grande

5. (9) Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms

6. (12) It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams

7. (11) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

8. (6) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk

9. (7) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper

10. (16) Feliz Navidad - Jose Feliciano

• For the week of Dec 19

HIT FM

1. (1) I Want Me - Della Ding and Cindy Yen

2. (9) Yesterday No More - Greg Han

3. (2) Passing Through - JJ Lin

4. (-) Rain - Sunnee Yang

5. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

6. (3) Psychedelic - Wu Ching-feng

7. (-) Love Perhaps - Eason Chan

8. (7) Anybody Home? - Ryota Katayama

9. (14) Self Harmony - Karen Mok and Evan Guo

10. (19) Entertainment Unlimited Company - Ella Chen

• For the week ending Dec 6