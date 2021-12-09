Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Easy On Me - Adele
2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (3) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
4. (4) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
5. (6) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
6. (7) Money - Lisa
7. (8) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
8. (5) Oh My God - Adele
9. (-) Eleven - IVE
10. (-) Ghost - Justin Bieber
• For the week of Dec 8 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
2. (2) Easy On Me - Adele
3. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
4. (4) Ghost - Justin Bieber
5. (5) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
6. (8) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
7. (-) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID
8. (-) abcdefu - Gayle
9. (6) Money - Lisa
10. (7) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
• For the week of Dec 6
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Easy On Me - Adele
2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (12) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
4. (14) Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee
5. (20) Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms
6. (3) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
7. (27) A Holly Jolly Christmas - Burl Ives
8. (7) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
9. (6) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
10. (9) Need To Know - Doja Cat
• For the week of Dec 11
KKBOX
1. (-) We Will - JJ Lin
2. (5) Red Scarf - WeiBird
3. (3) Guest - Zhang Yuan
4. (1) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou
5. (8) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
6. (4) Fragile - Namewee featuring Kimberley Chen
7. (7) The Last Second - Jiuze CP
8. (2) The Moon Represents My Heart - Ashin
9. (6) Promising Young Man - Feng Ze and Edan Lui
10. (69) Betrayal - W0LF(S)
• For the week ending Dec 2 in Singapore