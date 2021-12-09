Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Easy On Me - Adele

2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (3) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

4. (4) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

5. (6) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

6. (7) Money - Lisa

7. (8) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

8. (5) Oh My God - Adele

9. (-) Eleven - IVE

10. (-) Ghost - Justin Bieber

• For the week of Dec 8 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

2. (2) Easy On Me - Adele

3. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

4. (4) Ghost - Justin Bieber

5. (5) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

6. (8) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

7. (-) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID

8. (-) abcdefu - Gayle

9. (6) Money - Lisa

10. (7) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

• For the week of Dec 6

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Easy On Me - Adele

2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (12) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

4. (14) Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee

5. (20) Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms

6. (3) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

7. (27) A Holly Jolly Christmas - Burl Ives

8. (7) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

9. (6) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

10. (9) Need To Know - Doja Cat

• For the week of Dec 11

KKBOX

1. (-) We Will - JJ Lin

2. (5) Red Scarf - WeiBird

3. (3) Guest - Zhang Yuan

4. (1) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou

5. (8) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

6. (4) Fragile - Namewee featuring Kimberley Chen

7. (7) The Last Second - Jiuze CP

8. (2) The Moon Represents My Heart - Ashin

9. (6) Promising Young Man - Feng Ze and Edan Lui

10. (69) Betrayal - W0LF(S)

• For the week ending Dec 2 in Singapore