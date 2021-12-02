Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Easy On Me - Adele

2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (5) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

4. (4) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

5. (3) Oh My God - Adele

6. (7) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

7. (10) Money - Lisa

8. (-) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

9. (-) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS

10. (-) One Right Now - Post Malone and The Weeknd

• For the week of Dec 1 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

2. (3) Easy On Me - Adele

3. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

4. (4) Ghost - Justin Bieber

5. (6) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

6. (8) Money - Lisa

7. (-) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

8. (10) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

9. (-) Oh My God - Adele

10. (7) Smokin Out The Window - Silk Sonic

• For the week of Nov 30

BILLBOARD

1. (2) Easy On Me - Adele

2. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (4) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

4. (1) All Too Well (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

5. (-) Oh My God - Adele

6. (7) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

7. (8) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

8. (6) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

9. (9) Need To Know - Doja Cat

10. (5) Smokin Out The Window - Silk Sonic

• For the week of Dec 4

KKBOX

1. (1) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou

2. (-) The Moon Represents My Heart - Ashin

3. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan

4. (3) Fragile - Namewee featuring Kimberley Chen

5. (9) Red Scarf - WeiBird

6. (-) Promising Young Man - Feng Ze and Edan Lui

7. (4) The Last Second - Jiuze CP

8. (5) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

9. (7) Rhythm Of The Rain - Arrow Wei and Queen Wei

10. (6) Because Of You - Mayday

• For the week ending Nov 25 in Singapore