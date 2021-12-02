Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Easy On Me - Adele
2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (5) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
4. (4) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
5. (3) Oh My God - Adele
6. (7) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
7. (10) Money - Lisa
8. (-) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
9. (-) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS
10. (-) One Right Now - Post Malone and The Weeknd
• For the week of Dec 1 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
2. (3) Easy On Me - Adele
3. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
4. (4) Ghost - Justin Bieber
5. (6) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
6. (8) Money - Lisa
7. (-) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
8. (10) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
9. (-) Oh My God - Adele
10. (7) Smokin Out The Window - Silk Sonic
• For the week of Nov 30
BILLBOARD
1. (2) Easy On Me - Adele
2. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (4) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
4. (1) All Too Well (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
5. (-) Oh My God - Adele
6. (7) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
7. (8) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
8. (6) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
9. (9) Need To Know - Doja Cat
10. (5) Smokin Out The Window - Silk Sonic
• For the week of Dec 4
KKBOX
1. (1) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou
2. (-) The Moon Represents My Heart - Ashin
3. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan
4. (3) Fragile - Namewee featuring Kimberley Chen
5. (9) Red Scarf - WeiBird
6. (-) Promising Young Man - Feng Ze and Edan Lui
7. (4) The Last Second - Jiuze CP
8. (5) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
9. (7) Rhythm Of The Rain - Arrow Wei and Queen Wei
10. (6) Because Of You - Mayday
• For the week ending Nov 25 in Singapore