Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (4) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
2. (1) Easy On Me - Adele
3. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
4. (4) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
5. (6) Money - Lisa
6. (5) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS
7. (9) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
8. (7) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
9. (-) Overpass Graffiti - Ed Sheeran
10. (-) XOXO - Jeon Somi
• For the week of Nov 3 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Easy On Me - Adele
2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (3) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
4. (4) Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
5. (5) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
6. (6) Way 2 Sexy - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
7. (9) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
8. (7) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
9. (11) Need To Know - Doja Cat
10. (8) Levitating - Dua Lipa
• For the week of Nov 6
KKBOX
1. (2) Fragile - Namewee featuring Kimberley Chen
2. (-) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou
3. (46) The Last Second - Jiuze CP
4. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan
5. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
6. (6) Miss You 3000 - 831
7. (8) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
8. (9) Stars And Sea - Huang Xiaoyun
9. (11) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng
10. (3) Continued - Shan Yichun
• For the week ending Oct 28 in Singapore