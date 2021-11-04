Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (4) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

2. (1) Easy On Me - Adele

3. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

4. (4) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

5. (6) Money - Lisa

6. (5) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS

7. (9) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

8. (7) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

9. (-) Overpass Graffiti - Ed Sheeran

10. (-) XOXO - Jeon Somi

• For the week of Nov 3 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Easy On Me - Adele

2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (3) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

4. (4) Fancy Like - Walker Hayes

5. (5) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

6. (6) Way 2 Sexy - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

7. (9) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

8. (7) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

9. (11) Need To Know - Doja Cat

10. (8) Levitating - Dua Lipa

• For the week of Nov 6

KKBOX

1. (2) Fragile - Namewee featuring Kimberley Chen

2. (-) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou

3. (46) The Last Second - Jiuze CP

4. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan

5. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

6. (6) Miss You 3000 - 831

7. (8) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

8. (9) Stars And Sea - Huang Xiaoyun

9. (11) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng

10. (3) Continued - Shan Yichun

• For the week ending Oct 28 in Singapore