Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Easy On Me - Adele

2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (4) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

4. (9) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

5. (3) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS

6. (8) Money - Lisa

7. (-) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

8. (-) Lalisa - Lisa

9. (5) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

10. (6) The Feels - Twice

• For the week of Oct 27 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (-) Easy On Me - Adele

2. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (2) Money - Lisa

4. (3) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS

5. (5) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

6. (4) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

7. (7) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

8. (8) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

9. (-) Ghost - Justin Bieber

10. (6) Lalisa - Lisa

• For the week of Oct 26

BILLBOARD

1. (68) Easy On Me - Adele

2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (1) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

4. (3) Fancy Like - Walker Hayes

5. (4) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

6. (5) Way 2 Sexy - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

7. (6) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

8. (8) Levitating - Dua Lipa

9. (10) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

10. (7) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

• For the week of Oct 30

KKBOX

1. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan

2. (-) Fragile - Namewee featuring Kimberley Chen

3. (4) Continued - Shan Yichun

4. (2) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

5. (3) No Boundaries - W0LF(S)

6. (5) Miss You 3000 - 831

7. (55) Because Of You - Mayday

8. (9) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

9. (8) Stars And Sea - Huang Xiaoyun

10. (75) Future - Ashin

• For the week ending Oct 21 in Singapore

