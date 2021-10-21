Music Charts

  • Published
    1 hour ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Easy On Me - Adele

2. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (3) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS

4. (2) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

5. (-) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

6. (10) The Feels - Twice

7. (9) Savage - Aespa

8. (5) Money - Lisa

9. (6) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

10. (7) Loco - Itzy

• For the week of Oct 20 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Money - Lisa

3. (3) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS

4. (5) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

5. (7) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

6. (4) Lalisa - Lisa

7. (8) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

8. (9) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

9. (6) Loco - Itzy

10. (-) The Feels - Twice

• For the week of Oct 18

BILLBOARD

1. (2) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

2. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (3) Fancy Like - Walker Hayes

4. (5) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

5. (4) Way 2 Sexy - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

6. (6) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

7. (7) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

8. (8) Levitating - Dua Lipa

9. (10) Essence - Wizkid featuring Justin Bieber & Tems

10. (11) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

• For the week of Oct 23

KKBOX

1. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan

2. (2) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

3. (3) No Boundaries - W0LF(S)

4. (4) Continued - Shan Yichun

5. (11) Miss You 3000 - 831

6. (6) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng

7. (22) Arrogant - En

8. (9) Stars And Sea - Huang Yunxiao

9. (12) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

10. (31) Gulf Of Alaska - Priscilla Abby

• For the week ending Oct 14 in Singapore

