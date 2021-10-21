Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Easy On Me - Adele
2. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (3) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS
4. (2) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
5. (-) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
6. (10) The Feels - Twice
7. (9) Savage - Aespa
8. (5) Money - Lisa
9. (6) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
10. (7) Loco - Itzy
• For the week of Oct 20 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Money - Lisa
3. (3) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS
4. (5) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
5. (7) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
6. (4) Lalisa - Lisa
7. (8) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
8. (9) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
9. (6) Loco - Itzy
10. (-) The Feels - Twice
• For the week of Oct 18
BILLBOARD
1. (2) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
2. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (3) Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
4. (5) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
5. (4) Way 2 Sexy - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
6. (6) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
7. (7) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. (8) Levitating - Dua Lipa
9. (10) Essence - Wizkid featuring Justin Bieber & Tems
10. (11) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
• For the week of Oct 23
KKBOX
1. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan
2. (2) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
3. (3) No Boundaries - W0LF(S)
4. (4) Continued - Shan Yichun
5. (11) Miss You 3000 - 831
6. (6) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng
7. (22) Arrogant - En
8. (9) Stars And Sea - Huang Yunxiao
9. (12) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
10. (31) Gulf Of Alaska - Priscilla Abby
• For the week ending Oct 14 in Singapore