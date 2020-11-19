Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

2. (2) Positions - Ariana Grande

3. (4) Dynamite - BTS

4. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

5. (-) Therefore I Am - Billie Eilish

6. (5) How You Like That - Blackpink

7. (3) I Can't Stop Me - Twice

8. (8) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez

9. (7) Pretty Savage - Blackpink

10. (9) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

• For the week of Nov 18 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Positions - Ariana Grande

2. (2) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

3. (4) Dynamite - BTS

4. (3) I Can't Stop Me - Twice

5. (5) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

6. (7) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez

7. (8) How You Like That - Blackpink

8. (10) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

9. (6) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

10. (-) Heather - Conan Gray

• For the week ending Nov 12

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

2. (2) Positions - Ariana Grande

3. (5) I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

4. (3) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk

5. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

6. (7) Lemonade - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and Nav

7. (11) Holy -Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper

8. (9) Dakiti - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

9. (6) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo

10. (12) For The Night - Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby

• For the week of Nov 21

HIT FM

1. (1) Drifter - JJ Lin

2. (4) You Are My Destiny - Della Ding Dang

3. (10) Girls - Rainie Yang featuring Cyndi Wang

4. (-) Let Everything Happen - Janice Yan

5. (6) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

6. (-) Anybody Home? - Ryota Katayama

7. (-) Everchanging - Sing

8. (13) Out Of Control, Resisting - Li Xinyi

9. (7) Unlove You - Mark Pelli

10. (12) Clue - Don Chu

• For the week ending Nov 8