Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
2. (2) Positions - Ariana Grande
3. (4) Dynamite - BTS
4. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
5. (-) Therefore I Am - Billie Eilish
6. (5) How You Like That - Blackpink
7. (3) I Can't Stop Me - Twice
8. (8) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez
9. (7) Pretty Savage - Blackpink
10. (9) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
• For the week of Nov 18 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Positions - Ariana Grande
2. (2) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
3. (4) Dynamite - BTS
4. (3) I Can't Stop Me - Twice
5. (5) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
6. (7) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez
7. (8) How You Like That - Blackpink
8. (10) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
9. (6) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
10. (-) Heather - Conan Gray
• For the week ending Nov 12
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
2. (2) Positions - Ariana Grande
3. (5) I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
4. (3) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
5. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
6. (7) Lemonade - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and Nav
7. (11) Holy -Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
8. (9) Dakiti - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
9. (6) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
10. (12) For The Night - Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
• For the week of Nov 21
HIT FM
1. (1) Drifter - JJ Lin
2. (4) You Are My Destiny - Della Ding Dang
3. (10) Girls - Rainie Yang featuring Cyndi Wang
4. (-) Let Everything Happen - Janice Yan
5. (6) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
6. (-) Anybody Home? - Ryota Katayama
7. (-) Everchanging - Sing
8. (13) Out Of Control, Resisting - Li Xinyi
9. (7) Unlove You - Mark Pelli
10. (12) Clue - Don Chu
• For the week ending Nov 8