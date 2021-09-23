Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (1) Lalisa - Lisa
3. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
4. (7) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
5. (4) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
6. (-) Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
7. (6) Permission To Dance - BTS
8. (-) Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X
9. (10) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
10. (-) Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller
• For the week of Sept 22 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (-) Lalisa - Lisa
3. (2) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
4. (-) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
5. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
6. (5) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
7. (-) Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X
8. (4) Double Take - dhruv
9. (-) Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
10. (7) Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller
• For the week of Sept 20
BILLBOARD
1. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (1) Way 2 Sexy - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
3. (13) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
4. (5) Knife Talk - Drake featuring 21 Savage & Project Pat
5. (21) Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
6. (20) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
7. (15) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
8. (19) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
9. (23) Levitating - Dua Lipa
10. (2) Girls Want Girls - Drake featuring Lil Baby
• For the week of Sept 25
KKBOX
1. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan
2. (2) Your Name Engraved Herein - Mayday
3. (3) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
4. (5) Because Of You - Mayday
5. (4) Future - Ashin
6. (6) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng
7. (9) How Are You - Arrow Wei
8. (8) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
9. (12) How Much I Love You - Arrow Wei
10. (7) Move On - Feng Ze
• For the week ending Sept 16 in Singapore