Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
3. (-) Hurricane - Kanye West
4. (3) Permission To Dance - BTS
5. (8) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
6. (6) Queendom - Red Velvet
7. (4) Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller
8. (5) Butter - BTS
9. (-) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
10. (7) Double Take - dhruv
• For the week of Sept 1 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (3) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
3. (4) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
4. (2) Double Take - dhruv
5. (5) Need To Know - Doja Cat
6. (-) I Guess I'm In Love - Clinton Kane
7. (8) Woman - Doja Cat
8. (7) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
9. (6) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
10. (-) Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller
• For the week of Aug 23
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
3. (3) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
4. (5) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. (7) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
6. (6) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. (8) Butter - BTS
8. (9) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
9. (10) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
10. (11) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
• For the week of Sept 4
KKBOX
1. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan
2. (-) Your Name Engraved Herein - Mayday
3. (3) Move On - Feng Ze
4. (2) Future - Ashin
5. (7) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
6. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
7. (5) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng
8. (-) Untold - Hebe Tien
9. (13) Stars And Sea - Huang Yunxiao
10. (11) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi
• For the week ending Aug 26 in Singapore