Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

3. (-) Hurricane - Kanye West

4. (3) Permission To Dance - BTS

5. (8) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

6. (6) Queendom - Red Velvet

7. (4) Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller

8. (5) Butter - BTS

9. (-) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

10. (7) Double Take - dhruv

• For the week of Sept 1 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (3) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

3. (4) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

4. (2) Double Take - dhruv

5. (5) Need To Know - Doja Cat

6. (-) I Guess I'm In Love - Clinton Kane

7. (8) Woman - Doja Cat

8. (7) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

9. (6) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

10. (-) Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller

• For the week of Aug 23

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

3. (3) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

4. (5) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

5. (7) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

6. (6) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

7. (8) Butter - BTS

8. (9) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

9. (10) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

10. (11) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

• For the week of Sept 4

KKBOX

1. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan

2. (-) Your Name Engraved Herein - Mayday

3. (3) Move On - Feng Ze

4. (2) Future - Ashin

5. (7) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

6. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

7. (5) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng

8. (-) Untold - Hebe Tien

9. (13) Stars And Sea - Huang Yunxiao

10. (11) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi

• For the week ending Aug 26 in Singapore

