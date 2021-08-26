Music Charts

  • Published
    1 hour ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

3. (3) Permission To Dance - BTS

4. (-) Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller

5. (4) Butter - BTS

6. (6) Queendom - Red Velvet

7. (8) Double Take - dhruv

8. (9) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

9. (-) Visiting Hours - Ed Sheeran

10. (-) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

  • For the week of Aug 25 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Double Take - dhruv

3. (3) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

4. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

5. (4) Need To Know - Doja Cat

6. (5) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

7. (7) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

8. (8) Woman - Doja Cat

9. (4) Permission To Dance - BTS

10. (8) Beggin' - Maneskin

  • For the week of Aug 23

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

3. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

4. (-) Rumors - Lizzo and Cardi B

5. (4) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

6. (5) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

7. (8) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

8. (7) Butter - BTS

9. (10) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

10. (9) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

  • For the week of Aug 28

KKBOX

1. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan

2. (2) Future - Ashin

3. (-) Move On - Feng Ze

4. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

5. (3) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng

6. (5) Because Of You - Mayday

7. (8) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

8. (-) Time Monologue - Lala Hsu

9. (4) Courage - Arrow Wei featuring Queen Wei

10. (21) Fireworks Of Stars - Liu Yuning

  • For the week ending Aug 19 in Singapore

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 26, 2021, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Subscribe
Topics: 