Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
3. (3) Permission To Dance - BTS
4. (-) Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller
5. (4) Butter - BTS
6. (6) Queendom - Red Velvet
7. (8) Double Take - dhruv
8. (9) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
9. (-) Visiting Hours - Ed Sheeran
10. (-) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
- For the week of Aug 25 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Double Take - dhruv
3. (3) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
4. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
5. (4) Need To Know - Doja Cat
6. (5) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
7. (7) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. (8) Woman - Doja Cat
9. (4) Permission To Dance - BTS
10. (8) Beggin' - Maneskin
- For the week of Aug 23
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
3. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
4. (-) Rumors - Lizzo and Cardi B
5. (4) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
6. (5) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. (8) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
8. (7) Butter - BTS
9. (10) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
10. (9) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
- For the week of Aug 28
KKBOX
1. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan
2. (2) Future - Ashin
3. (-) Move On - Feng Ze
4. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
5. (3) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng
6. (5) Because Of You - Mayday
7. (8) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
8. (-) Time Monologue - Lala Hsu
9. (4) Courage - Arrow Wei featuring Queen Wei
10. (21) Fireworks Of Stars - Liu Yuning
- For the week ending Aug 19 in Singapore