Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (4) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
3. (3) Permission To Dance - BTS
4. (5) Butter - BTS
5. (9) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
6. (-) Queendom - Red Velvet
7. (7) Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
8. (9) Double Take - dhruv
9. (-) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
10. (10) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
•For the week of Aug 18 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
3. (5) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
4. (6) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. (3) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
6. (-) Take My Breath - The Weeknd
7. (4) Butter - BTS
8. (7) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
9. (8) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
10. (9) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
•For the week of Aug 21
KKBOX
1. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan
2. (1) Future - Ashin
3. (5) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng
4. (4) Courage - Arrow Wei featuring Queen Wei
5. (6) Because Of You - Mayday
6. (7) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
7. (3) Us - Ray Huang
8. (8) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
9. (9) Love Method - Gboyswag featuring Arrow Wei
10. (-) White Moonlight With Cinnabar Mole - Da Zi
• For the week ending Aug 12 in Singapore