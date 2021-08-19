Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (4) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

3. (3) Permission To Dance - BTS

4. (5) Butter - BTS

5. (9) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

6. (-) Queendom - Red Velvet

7. (7) Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

8. (9) Double Take - dhruv

9. (-) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

10. (10) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

•For the week of Aug 18 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

3. (5) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

4. (6) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

5. (3) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

6. (-) Take My Breath - The Weeknd

7. (4) Butter - BTS

8. (7) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

9. (8) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

10. (9) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

•For the week of Aug 21

KKBOX

1. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan

2. (1) Future - Ashin

3. (5) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng

4. (4) Courage - Arrow Wei featuring Queen Wei

5. (6) Because Of You - Mayday

6. (7) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

7. (3) Us - Ray Huang

8. (8) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

9. (9) Love Method - Gboyswag featuring Arrow Wei

10. (-) White Moonlight With Cinnabar Mole - Da Zi

• For the week ending Aug 12 in Singapore

