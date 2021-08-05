Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (1) Permission To Dance - BTS

3. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

4. (-) Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

5. (4) Butter - BTS

6. (10) Double Take - dhruv

7. (7) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

8. (5) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

9. (8) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

10. (7) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

• For the week of Aug 4 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Permission To Dance - BTS

3. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

4. (4) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

5. (8) Double Take - dhruv

6. (6) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

7. (7) Beggin' - Maneskin

8. (5) Butter - BTS

9. (9) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

10. (10) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

• For the week of Aug 2

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Butter - BTS

2. (-) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

3. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

4. (4) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

5. (3) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

6. (5) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

7. (6) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

8. (8) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

9. (7) Permission To Dance - BTS

10. (9) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

• For the week of Aug 7

KKBOX

1. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan

2. (2) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng

3. (3) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

4. (-) Future - Ashin (Mayday)

5. (4) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

6. (29) Because Of You - Mayday

7. (6) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi

8. (9) Miss You 3000 - 831

9. (11) Stars And Sea - Huang Xiaoyun

10. (5) Light Of Sanctuary - JJ Lin

• For the week ending July 29 in Singapore