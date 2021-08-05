Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (1) Permission To Dance - BTS
3. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
4. (-) Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
5. (4) Butter - BTS
6. (10) Double Take - dhruv
7. (7) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. (5) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
9. (8) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
10. (7) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
• For the week of Aug 4 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Permission To Dance - BTS
3. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
4. (4) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
5. (8) Double Take - dhruv
6. (6) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
7. (7) Beggin' - Maneskin
8. (5) Butter - BTS
9. (9) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
10. (10) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
• For the week of Aug 2
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Butter - BTS
2. (-) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
3. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
4. (4) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
5. (3) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
6. (5) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
7. (6) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
8. (8) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
9. (7) Permission To Dance - BTS
10. (9) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
• For the week of Aug 7
KKBOX
1. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan
2. (2) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng
3. (3) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
4. (-) Future - Ashin (Mayday)
5. (4) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
6. (29) Because Of You - Mayday
7. (6) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi
8. (9) Miss You 3000 - 831
9. (11) Stars And Sea - Huang Xiaoyun
10. (5) Light Of Sanctuary - JJ Lin
• For the week ending July 29 in Singapore