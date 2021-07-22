Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Permission To Dance - BTS

2. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

3. (2) Butter - BTS

4. (4) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

5. (5) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

6. (6) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

7. (7) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

8. (8) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

9. (9) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

10. (10) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

• For the week of July 19 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Permission To Dance - BTS

2. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

3. (-) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

4. (3) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

5. (4) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

6. (6) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

7. (1) Butter - BTS

8. (5) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

9. (9) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

10. (10) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

• For the week of July 24

KKBOX

1. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan

2. (2) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng

3. (4) Light Of Sanctuary - JJ Lin

4. (3) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

5. (6) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

6. (5) Leaving You - Eric Chou

7. (7) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi

8. (11) Love Me True - Power Station

9. (8) Still Alone - Wayne Huang

10. (21) Reward - En

• For the week ending July 15 in Singapore