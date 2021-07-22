Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Permission To Dance - BTS
2. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
3. (2) Butter - BTS
4. (4) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
5. (5) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
6. (6) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
7. (7) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. (8) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
9. (9) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
10. (10) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
• For the week of July 19 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Permission To Dance - BTS
2. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
3. (-) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
4. (3) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
5. (4) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
6. (6) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
7. (1) Butter - BTS
8. (5) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
9. (9) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
10. (10) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
• For the week of July 24
KKBOX
1. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan
2. (2) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng
3. (4) Light Of Sanctuary - JJ Lin
4. (3) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
5. (6) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
6. (5) Leaving You - Eric Chou
7. (7) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi
8. (11) Love Me True - Power Station
9. (8) Still Alone - Wayne Huang
10. (21) Reward - En
• For the week ending July 15 in Singapore