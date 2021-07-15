Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Permission To Dance - BTS

2. (3) Butter - BTS

3. (1) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

4. (-) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

5. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

6. (4) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

7. (5) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

8. (6) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

9. (8) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

10. (7) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

• For the week of July 14 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

2. (1) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

3. (2) Butter - BTS

4. (-) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

5. (6) Beggin' - Maneskin

6. (5) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

7. (-) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

8. (10) Happier - Olivia Rodrigo

9. (8) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

10. (9) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

•For the week of July 12

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Butter - BTS

2. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

3. (4) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

4. (3) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

5. (8) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

6. (5) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

7. (6) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

8. (7) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

9. (9) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

10. (10) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

•For the week of July 17

KKBOX

1. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan

2. (2) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng

3. (3) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

4. (4) Light Of Sanctuary - JJ Lin

5. (5) Leaving You - Eric Chou

6. (7) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

7. (6) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi

8. (66) Still Alone - Wayne Huang

9. (12) Miss You 3000 - 831

10. (9) Werewolves - Nine Chen and Feng Ze

•For the week ending July 8 in Singapore