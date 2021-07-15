Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Permission To Dance - BTS
2. (3) Butter - BTS
3. (1) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
4. (-) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
5. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
6. (4) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
7. (5) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. (6) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
9. (8) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
10. (7) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
• For the week of July 14 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
2. (1) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
3. (2) Butter - BTS
4. (-) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. (6) Beggin' - Maneskin
6. (5) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
7. (-) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
8. (10) Happier - Olivia Rodrigo
9. (8) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
10. (9) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
•For the week of July 12
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Butter - BTS
2. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
3. (4) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. (3) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. (8) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
6. (5) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
7. (6) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
8. (7) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
9. (9) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
10. (10) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
•For the week of July 17
KKBOX
1. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan
2. (2) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng
3. (3) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
4. (4) Light Of Sanctuary - JJ Lin
5. (5) Leaving You - Eric Chou
6. (7) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
7. (6) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi
8. (66) Still Alone - Wayne Huang
9. (12) Miss You 3000 - 831
10. (9) Werewolves - Nine Chen and Feng Ze
•For the week ending July 8 in Singapore