Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

2. (2) Butter - BTS

3. (1) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

4. (3) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

5. (6) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

6. (4) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

7. (5) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

8. (7) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

9. (-) You Right - Doja Cat and The Weeknd

10. (10) Alcohol-Free - Twice

• For the week of June 30 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (2) Butter - BTS

3. (3) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

4. (4) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

5. (5) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

6. (6) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

7. (7) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

8. (-) Happier - Olivia Rodrigo

9. (8) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

10. (10) Build A B**** - Bella Poarch

• For the week of June 29

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Butter - BTS

2. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

3. (3) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

4. (4) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

5. (5) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

6. (6) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

7. (7) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

8. (9) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

9. (10) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

10. (8) Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf

• For the week of July 3

KKBOX

1. (2) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

2. (3) Leaving You - Eric Chou

3. (8) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng

4. (18) Guest - Zhang Yuan

5. (1) Light Of Sanctuary - JJ Lin

6. (4) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

7. (5) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi

8. (6) Miss You 3000 - 831

9. (11) Arrogant - En

10. (7) Werewolves - Nine Chen and Feng Ze

• For the week ending June 24