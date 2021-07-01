Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
2. (2) Butter - BTS
3. (1) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
4. (3) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
5. (6) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
6. (4) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
7. (5) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
8. (7) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
9. (-) You Right - Doja Cat and The Weeknd
10. (10) Alcohol-Free - Twice
• For the week of June 30 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (2) Butter - BTS
3. (3) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
4. (4) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
5. (5) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
6. (6) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
7. (7) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
8. (-) Happier - Olivia Rodrigo
9. (8) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
10. (10) Build A B**** - Bella Poarch
• For the week of June 29
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Butter - BTS
2. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
3. (3) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. (4) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. (5) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
6. (6) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
7. (7) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
8. (9) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
9. (10) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
10. (8) Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf
• For the week of July 3
KKBOX
1. (2) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
2. (3) Leaving You - Eric Chou
3. (8) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng
4. (18) Guest - Zhang Yuan
5. (1) Light Of Sanctuary - JJ Lin
6. (4) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
7. (5) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi
8. (6) Miss You 3000 - 831
9. (11) Arrogant - En
10. (7) Werewolves - Nine Chen and Feng Ze
• For the week ending June 24