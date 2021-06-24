Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (3) Butter - BTS
3. (2) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
4. (4) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
5. (7) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
6. (9) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
7. (6) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
8. (8) Beautiful Mistakes - Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion
9. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
10. (10) Alcohol-Free - Twice
• For the week of June 23 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (2) Butter - BTS
3. (4) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
4. (3) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
5. (6) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
6. (5) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
7. (9) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
8. (7) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
9. (-) Alcohol-Free - Twice
10. (8) Build A B**** - Bella Poarch
• For the week of June 21
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Butter - BTS
2. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
3. (3) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. (7) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. (4) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
6. (5) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
7. (6) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
8. (8) Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf
9. (11) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
10. (9) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
• For the week of June 26
KKBOX
1. (-) Light Of Sanctuary - JJ Lin
2. (1) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
3. (2) Leaving You - Eric Chou
4. (3) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
5. (6) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi
6. (8) Miss You 3000 - 831
7. (5) Werewolves - Nine Chen and Feng Ze
8. (-) You Who Love Heartily 105°C (Heal Girl Version) - Yu Sheng
9. (-) Stars And Sea - Huang Xiaoyun
10. (-) Traveler - A Han
• For the week ending June 17 in Singapore