Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (3) Butter - BTS

3. (2) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

4. (4) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

5. (7) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

6. (9) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

7. (6) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

8. (8) Beautiful Mistakes - Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion

9. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

10. (10) Alcohol-Free - Twice

• For the week of June 23 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (2) Butter - BTS

3. (4) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

4. (3) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

5. (6) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

6. (5) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

7. (9) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

8. (7) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

9. (-) Alcohol-Free - Twice

10. (8) Build A B**** - Bella Poarch

• For the week of June 21

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Butter - BTS

2. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

3. (3) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

4. (7) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

5. (4) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

6. (5) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

7. (6) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

8. (8) Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf

9. (11) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

10. (9) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

• For the week of June 26

KKBOX

1. (-) Light Of Sanctuary - JJ Lin

2. (1) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

3. (2) Leaving You - Eric Chou

4. (3) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

5. (6) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi

6. (8) Miss You 3000 - 831

7. (5) Werewolves - Nine Chen and Feng Ze

8. (-) You Who Love Heartily 105°C (Heal Girl Version) - Yu Sheng

9. (-) Stars And Sea - Huang Xiaoyun

10. (-) Traveler - A Han

• For the week ending June 17 in Singapore