Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (4) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

3. (1) Butter - BTS

4. (3) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

5. (-) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

6. (7) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

7. (8) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

8. (-) Beautiful Mistakes - Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion

9. (6) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

10. (-) Alcohol-Free - Twice

  • For the week of June 15 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (1) Butter - BTS

3. (3) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

4. (4) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

5. (8) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

6. (7) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

7. (5) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

8. (6) Build A B**** - Bella Poarch

9. (9) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

10. (-) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

  • For the week of June 15

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Butter - BTS

2. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

3. (4) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

4. (6) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

5. (4) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

6. (5) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

7. (7) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

8. (9) Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf

9. (8) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

10. (-) Yonaguni - Bad Bunny

  • For the week of June 19

KKBOX

1. (1) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

2. (2) Leaving You - Eric Chou

3. (4) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

4. (5) Because Of You - Mayday

5. (7) Werewolves - Nine Chen and Feng Ze

6. (6) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi

7. (12) IV - Jiuze CP

8. (11) Miss You 3000 - 831

9. (3) Mutual Pain - Andrew Tan

10. (15) Too Late - Ray Huang

  • For the week ending June 10 in Singapore

