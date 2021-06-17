Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (4) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
3. (1) Butter - BTS
4. (3) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
5. (-) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
6. (7) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
7. (8) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
8. (-) Beautiful Mistakes - Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion
9. (6) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
10. (-) Alcohol-Free - Twice
- For the week of June 15 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (1) Butter - BTS
3. (3) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
4. (4) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. (8) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
6. (7) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
7. (5) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
8. (6) Build A B**** - Bella Poarch
9. (9) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
10. (-) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
- For the week of June 15
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Butter - BTS
2. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
3. (4) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. (6) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
5. (4) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
6. (5) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
7. (7) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. (9) Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf
9. (8) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
10. (-) Yonaguni - Bad Bunny
- For the week of June 19
KKBOX
1. (1) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
2. (2) Leaving You - Eric Chou
3. (4) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
4. (5) Because Of You - Mayday
5. (7) Werewolves - Nine Chen and Feng Ze
6. (6) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi
7. (12) IV - Jiuze CP
8. (11) Miss You 3000 - 831
9. (3) Mutual Pain - Andrew Tan
10. (15) Too Late - Ray Huang
- For the week ending June 10 in Singapore