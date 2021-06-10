Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Butter - BTS
2. (3) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
3. (4) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
4. (6) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
5. (-) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
6. (5) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
7. (7) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
8. (9) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
9. (-) Next Level - Aespa
10. (-) Dynamite - BTS
• For the week of June 9 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Butter - BTS
2. (-) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
3. (-) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
4. (1) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. (9) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
6. (-) Build A Bitch - Bell Poarch
7. (4) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
8. (10) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
9. (5) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
10. (-) Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo
• For the week of June 8
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Butter - BTS
2. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
3. (4) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. (5) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
5. (7) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
6. (6) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
7. (8) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. (3) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
9. (10) Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf
10. (13) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
• For the week of June 12
HIT FM
1. (8) Just Stay With Me - WeiBird
2. (1) Mutual Pain - Andrew Tan
3. (2) Saviour - Power Station
4. (4) Wifey - Dizzy Dizzo
5. (3) Money - Jiuze CP
6. (5) Me First - Julia Peng
7. (-) 10,000 Hours - Jung Yong-hwa
8. (-) Home - Trash
9. (-) Baby So Bad - Ma Nien-hsien
10. (9) Sweet Baby - MJ116
• For the week ending May 30