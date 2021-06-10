Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Butter - BTS

2. (3) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

3. (4) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

4. (6) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

5. (-) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

6. (5) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

7. (7) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

8. (9) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

9. (-) Next Level - Aespa

10. (-) Dynamite - BTS

• For the week of June 9 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Butter - BTS

2. (-) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

3. (-) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

4. (1) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

5. (9) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

6. (-) Build A Bitch - Bell Poarch

7. (4) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

8. (10) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

9. (5) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

10. (-) Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo

• For the week of June 8

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Butter - BTS

2. (2) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

3. (4) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

4. (5) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

5. (7) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

6. (6) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

7. (8) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

8. (3) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

9. (10) Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf

10. (13) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

• For the week of June 12

HIT FM

1. (8) Just Stay With Me - WeiBird

2. (1) Mutual Pain - Andrew Tan

3. (2) Saviour - Power Station

4. (4) Wifey - Dizzy Dizzo

5. (3) Money - Jiuze CP

6. (5) Me First - Julia Peng

7. (-) 10,000 Hours - Jung Yong-hwa

8. (-) Home - Trash

9. (-) Baby So Bad - Ma Nien-hsien

10. (9) Sweet Baby - MJ116

• For the week ending May 30