Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
2. (2) Positions - Ariana Grande
3. (7) I Can't Stop Me - Twice
4. (-) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
5. (4) Dynamite - BTS
6. (3) How You Like That - Blackpink
7. (5) Pretty Savage - Blackpink
8. (8) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
9. (9) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
10. (6) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez
• For the week of Nov 4 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
2. (-) Positions - Ariana Grande
3. (2) Dynamite - BTS
4. (3) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez
5. (4) How You Like That - Blackpink
6. (-) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
7. (5) Pretty Savage - Blackpink
8. (8) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
9. (6) Heather - Conan Gray
10. (9) Wonder - Shawn Mendes
• For the week ending Oct 29
BILLBOARD
1. (-) Positions - Ariana Grande
2. (-) Forever After All - Luke Combs
3. (1) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
4. (3) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
5. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
6. (6) I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
7. (2) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
8. (5) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo and BTS
9. (10) Lemonade - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and Nav
10. (9) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
• For the week of Nov 7
HIT FM
1. (4) I'm Not Sorry - A-Lin
2. (2) Untold - Hebe Tien
3. (5) Out Of Control, Resisting - Li Xinyi
4. (20) May I Ask - Zhang Lei
5. (7) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
6. (8) Lover Game - 3P featuring Priscilla Abby
7. (-) Drifter - JJ Lin
8. (-) Unlove You - Mark Pelli
9. (3) The Greatest Showman - Silence Wang
10. (-) Girls - Rainie Yang featuring Cyndi Wang
• For the week ending Oct 25