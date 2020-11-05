Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

2. (2) Positions - Ariana Grande

3. (7) I Can't Stop Me - Twice

4. (-) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

5. (4) Dynamite - BTS

6. (3) How You Like That - Blackpink

7. (5) Pretty Savage - Blackpink

8. (8) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

9. (9) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

10. (6) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez

• For the week of Nov 4 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

2. (-) Positions - Ariana Grande

3. (2) Dynamite - BTS

4. (3) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez

5. (4) How You Like That - Blackpink

6. (-) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

7. (5) Pretty Savage - Blackpink

8. (8) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

9. (6) Heather - Conan Gray

10. (9) Wonder - Shawn Mendes

• For the week ending Oct 29

BILLBOARD

1. (-) Positions - Ariana Grande

2. (-) Forever After All - Luke Combs

3. (1) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

4. (3) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk

5. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

6. (6) I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

7. (2) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

8. (5) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo and BTS

9. (10) Lemonade - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and Nav

10. (9) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper

• For the week of Nov 7

HIT FM

1. (4) I'm Not Sorry - A-Lin

2. (2) Untold - Hebe Tien

3. (5) Out Of Control, Resisting - Li Xinyi

4. (20) May I Ask - Zhang Lei

5. (7) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

6. (8) Lover Game - 3P featuring Priscilla Abby

7. (-) Drifter - JJ Lin

8. (-) Unlove You - Mark Pelli

9. (3) The Greatest Showman - Silence Wang

10. (-) Girls - Rainie Yang featuring Cyndi Wang

• For the week ending Oct 25