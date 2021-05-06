Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
2. (-) In The Morning - Itzy
3. (4) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
4. (3) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
5. (2) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
6. (6) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
7. (-) Your Power - Billie Eilish
8. (5) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
9. (7) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
10. (8) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
• For the week of May 5 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
2. (3) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
3. (2) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
4. (5) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. (4) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
6. (6) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
7. (-) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
8. (7) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
9. (8) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
10. (10) Hold On - Justin Bieber
• For the week of April 29
BILLBOARD
1. (6) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
2. (2) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
3. (3) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
4. (1) Rapstar - Polo G
5. (5) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
6. (8) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
7. (4) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
8. (7) Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf
9. (9) Up - Cardi B
10. (10) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
• For the week of May 8
HIT FM
1. (1) Delusions - Julia Peng
2. (3) Each Well - Rene Liu
3. (-) Gone With The Wind - Lu Han
4. (-) _5:15 - Guo Ding
5. (2) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive
6. (4) Round & Round - Andrew Tan
7. (-) The Boy With Wind And Light - Don Chu
8. (11) Letters To Heaven - Chen Yu Xuan
9. (10) Superpower - G.E.M.
10. (-) April Is Good For Lying - Waa Wei featuring Chiu
• For the week ending April 25