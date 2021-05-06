Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

2. (-) In The Morning - Itzy

3. (4) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

4. (3) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

5. (2) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

6. (6) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

7. (-) Your Power - Billie Eilish

8. (5) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

9. (7) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

10. (8) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

• For the week of May 5 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

2. (3) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

3. (2) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

4. (5) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

5. (4) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

6. (6) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

7. (-) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

8. (7) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

9. (8) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

10. (10) Hold On - Justin Bieber

• For the week of April 29

BILLBOARD

1. (6) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

2. (2) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

3. (3) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

4. (1) Rapstar - Polo G

5. (5) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

6. (8) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

7. (4) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

8. (7) Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf

9. (9) Up - Cardi B

10. (10) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

• For the week of May 8

HIT FM

1. (1) Delusions - Julia Peng

2. (3) Each Well - Rene Liu

3. (-) Gone With The Wind - Lu Han

4. (-) _5:15 - Guo Ding

5. (2) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive

6. (4) Round & Round - Andrew Tan

7. (-) The Boy With Wind And Light - Don Chu

8. (11) Letters To Heaven - Chen Yu Xuan

9. (10) Superpower - G.E.M.

10. (-) April Is Good For Lying - Waa Wei featuring Chiu

• For the week ending April 25