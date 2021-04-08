Music Charts

  • Published
    37 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

2. (3) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

3. (1) On The Ground - Rose

4. (5) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

5. (7) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

6. (8) Gone - Rose

7. (7) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

8. (-) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

9. (6) Celebrity - IU

10. (4) Lilac - IU•

  • For the week of April 7 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (3) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

2. (2) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

3. (4) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

4. (1) On The Ground - Rose

5. (5) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

6. (-) Lilac - IU

7. (8) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

8. (6) Hold On - Justin Bieber

9. (7) Gone - Rose

10. (10) Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf

  • For the week of April 1

BILLBOARD

1. (-) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

2. (1) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

3. (3) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

4. (2) Up - Cardi B

5. (4) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

6. (5) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

7. (7) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

8. (6) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

9. (10) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

10. (9) What You Know Bout Love - Pop Smoke

  • For the week of April 10

HIT FM

1. (-) Each Well - Rene Liu

2. (2) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive

3. (4) Who Am I - Jolin Tsai and Jony J

4. (-) When You Loved Me - Eric Chou and Shan Yichun

5. (1) What Remains - Stefanie Sun

6. (15) Midday Flight - Bibi Zhou and Tseng Kuo-hung (Sunset Rollercoaster)

7. (9) Letters To Heaven - Chen Yu Xuan

8. (3) See The Light - Jeff Chang

9. (10) All The Lovers - Rene Liu

10. (5) Have A Nice Day - Waa Wei

  • For the week ending March 28

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 08, 2021, with the headline 'Music Charts'.
