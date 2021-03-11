Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (2) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
3. (8) Celebrity - IU
4. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
5. (4) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
6. (7) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
7. (6) Dynamite - BTS
8. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
9. (9) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
10. (10) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi
• For the week of March 3 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
2. (2) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
3. (-) Leave The Door Open - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
4. (-) Celebrity - IU
5. (3) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
6. (7) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
7. (4) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
8. (6) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
9. (-) Dynamite - BTS
10. (-) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
• For the week ending March 10
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (2) Up - Cardi B
3. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
4. (4) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
5. (3) Go Crazy - Chris Brown and Young Thug
6. (6) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
7. (7) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
8. (8) Calling My Phone - Lil Tjay featuring 6Lack
9. (11) What You Know Bout Love - Pop Smoke
10. (10) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
• For the week of March 13
HIT FM
1. (-) Have A Nice Day - Waa Wei
2. (2) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive
3. (4) Who Am I - Jolin Tsai and Jony J
4. (-) What Remains - Stefanie Sun
5. (-) Joker - Lay Zhang
6. (-) Parallel - G.E.M.
7. (1) Two Of One - Shi Shi featuring Hush
8. (10) Because Of You - Mayday
9. (16) All The Lovers - Rene Liu
10. (3) Fortunate - Eric Chou
• For the week ending Feb 28