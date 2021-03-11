Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (2) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

3. (8) Celebrity - IU

4. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

5. (4) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

6. (7) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

7. (6) Dynamite - BTS

8. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

9. (9) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

10. (10) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi

• For the week of March 3 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

2. (2) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

3. (-) Leave The Door Open - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic

4. (-) Celebrity - IU

5. (3) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

6. (7) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

7. (4) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

8. (6) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

9. (-) Dynamite - BTS

10. (-) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

• For the week ending March 10

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (2) Up - Cardi B

3. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

4. (4) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

5. (3) Go Crazy - Chris Brown and Young Thug

6. (6) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

7. (7) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

8. (8) Calling My Phone - Lil Tjay featuring 6Lack

9. (11) What You Know Bout Love - Pop Smoke

10. (10) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

• For the week of March 13

HIT FM

1. (-) Have A Nice Day - Waa Wei

2. (2) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive

3. (4) Who Am I - Jolin Tsai and Jony J

4. (-) What Remains - Stefanie Sun

5. (-) Joker - Lay Zhang

6. (-) Parallel - G.E.M.

7. (1) Two Of One - Shi Shi featuring Hush

8. (10) Because Of You - Mayday

9. (16) All The Lovers - Rene Liu

10. (3) Fortunate - Eric Chou

• For the week ending Feb 28