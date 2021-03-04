Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (2) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
3. (8) Celebrity - IU
4. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
5. (4) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
6. (7) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
7. (6) Dynamite - BTS
8. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
9. (9) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
10. (10) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi
• For the week of March 3 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (6) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
3. (2) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
4. (3) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
5. (4) Celebrity - IU
6. (7) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
7. (-) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
8. (8) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
9. (-) Arcade - Duncan Laurence
10. (9) Positions - Ariana Grande
• For the week ending Feb 25
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (5) Up - Cardi B
3. (8) Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
4. (2) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
5. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
6. (6) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
7. (7) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
8. (3) Calling My Phone - Lil Tjay Featuring 6LACK
9. (10) Positions - Ariana Grande
10. (9) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
• For the week of March 6
HIT FM
1. (2) Two Of One - Shi Shi featuring Hush
2. (1) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive
3. (3) Fortunate - Eric Chou
4. (4) Who Am I - Jolin Tsai and Jony J
5. (7) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi
6. (18) Namie Gone Wild - Aaron Yan featuring Julia Wu
7. (-) Seek For - Yisa Yu
8. (8) So Good - Elva Hsiao
9. (13) Stars And Sea - Huang Xiaoyun
10. (6) Because Of You - Mayday
• For the week ending Feb 21