Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (2) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

3. (8) Celebrity - IU

4. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

5. (4) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

6. (7) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

7. (6) Dynamite - BTS

8. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

9. (9) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

10. (10) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi

• For the week of March 3 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (6) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

3. (2) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

4. (3) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

5. (4) Celebrity - IU

6. (7) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

7. (-) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

8. (8) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

9. (-) Arcade - Duncan Laurence

10. (9) Positions - Ariana Grande

• For the week ending Feb 25

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (5) Up - Cardi B

3. (8) Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug

4. (2) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

5. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

6. (6) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

7. (7) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

8. (3) Calling My Phone - Lil Tjay Featuring 6LACK

9. (10) Positions - Ariana Grande

10. (9) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

• For the week of March 6

HIT FM

1. (2) Two Of One - Shi Shi featuring Hush

2. (1) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive

3. (3) Fortunate - Eric Chou

4. (4) Who Am I - Jolin Tsai and Jony J

5. (7) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi

6. (18) Namie Gone Wild - Aaron Yan featuring Julia Wu

7. (-) Seek For - Yisa Yu

8. (8) So Good - Elva Hsiao

9. (13) Stars And Sea - Huang Xiaoyun

10. (6) Because Of You - Mayday

• For the week ending Feb 21