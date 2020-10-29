Music Charts

  • Published
    1 hour ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

2. (-) Positions - Ariana Grande

3. (4) How You Like That - Blackpink

4. (2) Dynamite - BTS

5. (3) Pretty Savage - Blackpink

6. (5) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez

7. (-) I Can't Stop Me - Twice

8. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

9. (7) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

10. (8) Bet You Wanna - Blackpink featuring Cardi B

  • For the week of Oct 28 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

2. (2) Dynamite - BTS

3. (3) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez

4. (4) How You Like That - Blackpink

5. (5) Pretty Savage - Blackpink

6. (7) Heather - Conan Gray

7. (6) Bet You Wanna - Blackpink featuring Cardi B

8. (9) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

9. (8) Wonder - Shawn Mendes

10. (10) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae

  • For the week ending Oct 22

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

2. (2) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

3. (3) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk

4. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

5. (6) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo and BTS

6. (8) I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

7. (5) Dynamite - BTS

8. (7) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

9. (14) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper

10. (10) Lemonade - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and Nav

  • For the week of Oct 31

HIT FM

1. (4) No Turning Back - JJ Lin

2. (1) Untold - Hebe Tien

3. (-) The Greatest Showman - Silence Wang

4. (8) I'm Not Sorry - A-Lin

5. (-) Out Of Control, Resisting - Li Xinyi

6. (5) Messed Up - Boon Hui Lu featuring Feng Ze

7. (10) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

8. (7) Lover Game - 3P featuring Priscilla Abby

9. (15) All Year Round - Selina Jen

10. (13) Arduous Rendezvous - Wu Ching-feng

  • For the week ending Oct 18
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 29, 2020, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
