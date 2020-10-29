Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
2. (-) Positions - Ariana Grande
3. (4) How You Like That - Blackpink
4. (2) Dynamite - BTS
5. (3) Pretty Savage - Blackpink
6. (5) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez
7. (-) I Can't Stop Me - Twice
8. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
9. (7) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
10. (8) Bet You Wanna - Blackpink featuring Cardi B
- For the week of Oct 28 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
2. (2) Dynamite - BTS
3. (3) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez
4. (4) How You Like That - Blackpink
5. (5) Pretty Savage - Blackpink
6. (7) Heather - Conan Gray
7. (6) Bet You Wanna - Blackpink featuring Cardi B
8. (9) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
9. (8) Wonder - Shawn Mendes
10. (10) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae
- For the week ending Oct 22
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
2. (2) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
3. (3) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
5. (6) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo and BTS
6. (8) I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
7. (5) Dynamite - BTS
8. (7) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
9. (14) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
10. (10) Lemonade - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and Nav
- For the week of Oct 31
HIT FM
1. (4) No Turning Back - JJ Lin
2. (1) Untold - Hebe Tien
3. (-) The Greatest Showman - Silence Wang
4. (8) I'm Not Sorry - A-Lin
5. (-) Out Of Control, Resisting - Li Xinyi
6. (5) Messed Up - Boon Hui Lu featuring Feng Ze
7. (10) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
8. (7) Lover Game - 3P featuring Priscilla Abby
9. (15) All Year Round - Selina Jen
10. (13) Arduous Rendezvous - Wu Ching-feng
- For the week ending Oct 18