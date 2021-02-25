Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (-) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
3. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
4. (5) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
5. (7) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
6. (2) Dynamite - BTS
7. (8) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
8. (3) Celebrity - IU
9. (9) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
10. (-) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi
•For the week of Feb 24 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (3) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
3. (4) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
4. (3) Celebrity - IU
5. (-) Love Story (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
6. (-) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
7. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
8. (6) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
9. (7) Positions - Ariana Grande
10. (8) Good Days - SZA
•For the week ending Feb 18
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (6) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
3. (-) Calling My Phone - Lil Tjay Featuring 6LACK
4. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
5. (2) Up - Cardi B
6. (4) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
7. (5) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
8. (7) Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
9. (8) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
10. (9) Positions - Ariana Grande
•For the week of Feb 27
HIT FM
1. (1) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive
2. (10) Two Of One - Shi Shi featuring Hush
3. (6) Fortunate - Eric Chou
4. (4) Who Am I - Jolin Tsai and Jony J
5. (-) Desolate Ship - Na Ying and Yao Chen
6. (8) Because of You - Mayday
7. (7) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi
8. (15) So Good - Elva Hsiao
9. (5) Slowly - A-Mei
10. (2) Should've Let Go - Jackson Wang and JJ Lin
•For the week ending Feb 14