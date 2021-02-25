Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (-) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

3. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

4. (5) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

5. (7) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

6. (2) Dynamite - BTS

7. (8) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

8. (3) Celebrity - IU

9. (9) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

10. (-) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi

•For the week of Feb 24 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (3) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

3. (4) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

4. (3) Celebrity - IU

5. (-) Love Story (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

6. (-) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

7. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

8. (6) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

9. (7) Positions - Ariana Grande

10. (8) Good Days - SZA

•For the week ending Feb 18

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (6) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

3. (-) Calling My Phone - Lil Tjay Featuring 6LACK

4. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

5. (2) Up - Cardi B

6. (4) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

7. (5) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

8. (7) Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug

9. (8) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

10. (9) Positions - Ariana Grande

•For the week of Feb 27

HIT FM

1. (1) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive

2. (10) Two Of One - Shi Shi featuring Hush

3. (6) Fortunate - Eric Chou

4. (4) Who Am I - Jolin Tsai and Jony J

5. (-) Desolate Ship - Na Ying and Yao Chen

6. (8) Because of You - Mayday

7. (7) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi

8. (15) So Good - Elva Hsiao

9. (5) Slowly - A-Mei

10. (2) Should've Let Go - Jackson Wang and JJ Lin

•For the week ending Feb 14