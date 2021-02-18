Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (3) Dynamite - BTS
3. (2) Celebrity - IU
4. (-) Love Story (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
5. (7) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
6. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
7. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
8. (4) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
9. (8) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
10. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
- For the week of Feb 17 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (3) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
3. (2) Celebrity - IU
4. (4) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
5. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
6. (10) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
7. (6) Positions - Ariana Grande
8. (7) Good Days - SZA
9. (9) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
10. (8) Dynamite - BTS
- For the week ending Feb 11