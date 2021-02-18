Music Charts

    4 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (3) Dynamite - BTS

3. (2) Celebrity - IU

4. (-) Love Story (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

5. (7) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

6. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

7. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

8. (4) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

9. (8) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

10. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

  • For the week of Feb 17 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (3) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

3. (2) Celebrity - IU

4. (4) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

5. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

6. (10) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

7. (6) Positions - Ariana Grande

8. (7) Good Days - SZA

9. (9) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

10. (8) Dynamite - BTS

  • For the week ending Feb 11

