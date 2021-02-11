Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (2) Celebrity - IU

3. (3) Dynamite - BTS

4. (-) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

5. (4) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

6. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

7. (5) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

8. (7) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

9. (9) Life Goes On - BTS

10. (8) How You Like That - Blackpink

• For the week of Feb 10 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (-) Celebrity - IU

3. (2) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

4. (5) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

5. (3) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

6. (4) Positions - Ariana Grande

7. (7) Good Days - SZA

8. (6) Dynamite - BTS

9. (9) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

10. (10) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

• For the week ending Feb 4

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (2) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

3. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

4. (4) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

5. (5) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

6. (6) Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug

7. (7) Positions - Ariana Grande

8. (14) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

9. (8) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper

10. (16) Whoopty - CJ

• For the week of Feb 13

HIT FM

1. (5) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive

2. (2) Should've Let Go - Jackson Wang and JJ Lin

3. (4) ALGTR - Lexie Liu

4. (8) Who Am I - Jolin Tsai and Jony J

5. (6) Slowly - A-mei

6. (3) Fortunate - Eric Chou

7. (-) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi

8. (1) Because Of You - Mayday

9. (10) I Think I Love You - Young and Gemma Wu

10. (12) Two Of One - Shi Shi featuring Hush

• For the week ending Jan 31