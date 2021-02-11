Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (2) Celebrity - IU
3. (3) Dynamite - BTS
4. (-) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
5. (4) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
6. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
7. (5) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
8. (7) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
9. (9) Life Goes On - BTS
10. (8) How You Like That - Blackpink
• For the week of Feb 10 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (-) Celebrity - IU
3. (2) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
4. (5) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
5. (3) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
6. (4) Positions - Ariana Grande
7. (7) Good Days - SZA
8. (6) Dynamite - BTS
9. (9) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
10. (10) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
• For the week ending Feb 4
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (2) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
3. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
4. (4) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
5. (5) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
6. (6) Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
7. (7) Positions - Ariana Grande
8. (14) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
9. (8) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
10. (16) Whoopty - CJ
• For the week of Feb 13
HIT FM
1. (5) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive
2. (2) Should've Let Go - Jackson Wang and JJ Lin
3. (4) ALGTR - Lexie Liu
4. (8) Who Am I - Jolin Tsai and Jony J
5. (6) Slowly - A-mei
6. (3) Fortunate - Eric Chou
7. (-) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi
8. (1) Because Of You - Mayday
9. (10) I Think I Love You - Young and Gemma Wu
10. (12) Two Of One - Shi Shi featuring Hush
• For the week ending Jan 31