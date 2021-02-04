Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (-) Celebrity - IU

3. (3) Dynamite - BTS

4. (4) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

5. (2) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

6. (5) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

7. (6) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

8. (-) How You Like That - Blackpink

9. (-) Life Goes On - BTS

10. (9) Positions - Ariana Grande

• For the week of Jan 27 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (2) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

3. (4) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

4. (3) Positions - Ariana Grande

5. (8) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

6. (6) Dynamite - BTS

7. (9) Good Days - SZA

8. (5) Anyone - Justin Bieber

9. (-) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

10 (7) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

• For the week ending Jan 28

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (3) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

3. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

4. (2) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

5. (6) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

6. (7) Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug

7. (5) Positions - Ariana Grande

8. (8) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper

9. (10) Good Days - SZA

10. (9) Bang! - AJR

• For the week of Feb 6

HIT FM

1. (1) Because Of You - Mayday

2. (2) Should've Let Go - Jackson Wang and JJ Lin

3. (9) Fortunate - Eric Chou

4. (5) ALGTR - Lexie Liu

5. (3) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive

6. (8) Slowly - A-Mei

7. (6) Matchsticks - Chen Yu Xuan

8. (7) Who Am I - Jolin Tsai and Jony J

9. (11) SA-HAH - Jam Hsiao

10. (18) I Think I Love You - Young and Gemma Wu

• For the week ending Jan 24