Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (-) Celebrity - IU
3. (3) Dynamite - BTS
4. (4) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
5. (2) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
6. (5) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
7. (6) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
8. (-) How You Like That - Blackpink
9. (-) Life Goes On - BTS
10. (9) Positions - Ariana Grande
• For the week of Jan 27 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (2) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
3. (4) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
4. (3) Positions - Ariana Grande
5. (8) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
6. (6) Dynamite - BTS
7. (9) Good Days - SZA
8. (5) Anyone - Justin Bieber
9. (-) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
10 (7) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
• For the week ending Jan 28
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (3) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
3. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
4. (2) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
5. (6) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
6. (7) Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
7. (5) Positions - Ariana Grande
8. (8) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
9. (10) Good Days - SZA
10. (9) Bang! - AJR
• For the week of Feb 6
HIT FM
1. (1) Because Of You - Mayday
2. (2) Should've Let Go - Jackson Wang and JJ Lin
3. (9) Fortunate - Eric Chou
4. (5) ALGTR - Lexie Liu
5. (3) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive
6. (8) Slowly - A-Mei
7. (6) Matchsticks - Chen Yu Xuan
8. (7) Who Am I - Jolin Tsai and Jony J
9. (11) SA-HAH - Jam Hsiao
10. (18) I Think I Love You - Young and Gemma Wu
• For the week ending Jan 24