Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (5) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

3. (4) Dynamite - BTS

4. (7) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

5. (3) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

6. (8) Life Goes On - BTS

7. (2) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

8. (10) Positions - Ariana Grande

9. (9) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

10. (6) Anyone - Justin Bieber

• For the week of Jan 20 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (-) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (3) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

3. (2) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

4. (1) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

5. (6) Anyone - Justin Bieber

6. (4) Positions - Ariana Grande

7. (5) Dynamite - BTS

8. (8) Life Goes On - BTS

9. (7) Afterglow - Ed Sheeran

10 (9) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

• For the week ending Jan 14

HIT FM

1. (-) Practice Love (Jazz Version) - JJ Lin

2. (11) Slowly - A-Mei

3. (1) Because Of You - Mayday

4. (4) SA-HAH - Jam Hsiao

5. (2) Through The Rain - Yisa Yu

6. (6) Should've Let Go - Jackson Wang and JJ Lin

7. (3) Fortunate - Eric Chou

8. (16) So Good - Elva Hsiao

9. (10) Matchsticks - Chen Yu Xuan

10. (9) Metropolis - Aaron Yan

• For the week ending Jan 10

