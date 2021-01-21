Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (5) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
3. (4) Dynamite - BTS
4. (7) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
5. (3) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
6. (8) Life Goes On - BTS
7. (2) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
8. (10) Positions - Ariana Grande
9. (9) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
10. (6) Anyone - Justin Bieber
• For the week of Jan 20 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (-) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (3) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
3. (2) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
4. (1) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
5. (6) Anyone - Justin Bieber
6. (4) Positions - Ariana Grande
7. (5) Dynamite - BTS
8. (8) Life Goes On - BTS
9. (7) Afterglow - Ed Sheeran
10 (9) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
• For the week ending Jan 14
HIT FM
1. (-) Practice Love (Jazz Version) - JJ Lin
2. (11) Slowly - A-Mei
3. (1) Because Of You - Mayday
4. (4) SA-HAH - Jam Hsiao
5. (2) Through The Rain - Yisa Yu
6. (6) Should've Let Go - Jackson Wang and JJ Lin
7. (3) Fortunate - Eric Chou
8. (16) So Good - Elva Hsiao
9. (10) Matchsticks - Chen Yu Xuan
10. (9) Metropolis - Aaron Yan
• For the week ending Jan 10