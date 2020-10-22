Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

2. (4) Dynamite - BTS

3. (2) Pretty Savage - Blackpink

4. (3) How You Like That - Blackpink

5. (5) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez

6. (-) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

7. (-) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

8. (6) Bet You Wanna - Blackpink featuring Cardi B

9. (7) Crazy Over You - Blackpink

10. (10) Love To Hate Me - Blackpink

  • For the week of Oct 21 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

2. (3) Dynamite - BTS

3. (4) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez

4. (6) How You Like That - Blackpink

5. (5) Pretty Savage - Blackpink

6. (2) Bet You Wanna - Blackpink featuring Cardi B

7. (10) Heather - Conan Gray

8. (-) Wonder - Shawn Mendes

9. (-) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

10. (-) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae

  • For the week ending Oct 15

BILLBOARD

1. (4) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

2. (3) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

3. (5) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk

4. (6) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

5. (2) Dynamite - BTS

6. (1) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo and BTS

7. (7) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

8. (8) I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

9. (11) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

10. (12) Lemonade - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and Nav

  • For the week of Oct 24

HIT FM

1. (-) Untold - Hebe Tien

2. (-) Shrink Back - Koala Liu and Yisa Yu

3. (12) Like A Child - Sunnee and Z. Tao

4. (2) No Turning Back - JJ Lin

5. (16) Messed Up - Boon Hui Lu featuring Feng Ze

6. (8) Kaze Wa Fuiteiru (Chinese version) - AKB48 Team SH

7. (-) Lover Game - 3P featuring Priscilla Abby

8. (-) I'm Not Sorry - A-Lin

9. (4) Tell Me A Joke - Silence Wang and Shaking

10. (6) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

  • For the week ending Oct 11
