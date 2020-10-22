Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
2. (4) Dynamite - BTS
3. (2) Pretty Savage - Blackpink
4. (3) How You Like That - Blackpink
5. (5) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez
6. (-) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
7. (-) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
8. (6) Bet You Wanna - Blackpink featuring Cardi B
9. (7) Crazy Over You - Blackpink
10. (10) Love To Hate Me - Blackpink
- For the week of Oct 21 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
2. (3) Dynamite - BTS
3. (4) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez
4. (6) How You Like That - Blackpink
5. (5) Pretty Savage - Blackpink
6. (2) Bet You Wanna - Blackpink featuring Cardi B
7. (10) Heather - Conan Gray
8. (-) Wonder - Shawn Mendes
9. (-) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
10. (-) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae
- For the week ending Oct 15
BILLBOARD
1. (4) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
2. (3) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
3. (5) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. (6) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
5. (2) Dynamite - BTS
6. (1) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo and BTS
7. (7) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
8. (8) I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
9. (11) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
10. (12) Lemonade - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and Nav
- For the week of Oct 24
HIT FM
1. (-) Untold - Hebe Tien
2. (-) Shrink Back - Koala Liu and Yisa Yu
3. (12) Like A Child - Sunnee and Z. Tao
4. (2) No Turning Back - JJ Lin
5. (16) Messed Up - Boon Hui Lu featuring Feng Ze
6. (8) Kaze Wa Fuiteiru (Chinese version) - AKB48 Team SH
7. (-) Lover Game - 3P featuring Priscilla Abby
8. (-) I'm Not Sorry - A-Lin
9. (4) Tell Me A Joke - Silence Wang and Shaking
10. (6) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
- For the week ending Oct 11