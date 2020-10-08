Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

2. (-) Pretty Savage - Blackpink

3. (5) How You Like That - Blackpink

4. (2) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez

5. (-) Bet You Wanna - Blackpink featuring Cardi B

6. (-) Crazy Over You - Blackpink

7. (-) Love To Hate Me - Blackpink

8. (-) You Never Know - Blackpink

9. (1) Dynamite - BTS

10. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

• For the week of Oct 7 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Dynamite - BTS

2. (2) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez

3. (3) Heather - Conan Gray

4. (5) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

5. (6) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae

6. (9) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper

7. (4) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

8. (8) How You Like That - Blackpink

9. (10) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

10. (7) Mad At Disney - Salem Ilese

• For the week ending Oct 1

BILLBOARD

1. (-) Franchise - Travis Scott featuring Young Thug and M.I.A.

2. (1) Dynamite - BTS

3. (2) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

4. (4) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk

5. (5) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

6. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

7. (6) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

8. (9) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

9. (8) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

10. (10) I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

• For the week of Oct 10

HIT FM

1. (2) No Turning Back - JJ Lin

2. (1) Bad Lady - Rainie Yang

3. (3) Mulan's Heart - Zhang Bichen

4. (6) The Irony Of Love - Hebe Tien

5. (5) Like A Child - Sunnee and Z. Tao

6. (17) Goodbye - Vivian Hsu

7. (9) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

8. (16) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

9. (7) Bye, Go Well - Joey Chua

10. (10) Reflection (2020) - Coco Lee

• For the week ending Sept 27