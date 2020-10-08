Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
2. (-) Pretty Savage - Blackpink
3. (5) How You Like That - Blackpink
4. (2) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez
5. (-) Bet You Wanna - Blackpink featuring Cardi B
6. (-) Crazy Over You - Blackpink
7. (-) Love To Hate Me - Blackpink
8. (-) You Never Know - Blackpink
9. (1) Dynamite - BTS
10. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
• For the week of Oct 7 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Dynamite - BTS
2. (2) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez
3. (3) Heather - Conan Gray
4. (5) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
5. (6) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae
6. (9) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
7. (4) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
8. (8) How You Like That - Blackpink
9. (10) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
10. (7) Mad At Disney - Salem Ilese
• For the week ending Oct 1
BILLBOARD
1. (-) Franchise - Travis Scott featuring Young Thug and M.I.A.
2. (1) Dynamite - BTS
3. (2) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
4. (4) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
5. (5) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
6. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
7. (6) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
8. (9) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
9. (8) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
10. (10) I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
• For the week of Oct 10
HIT FM
1. (2) No Turning Back - JJ Lin
2. (1) Bad Lady - Rainie Yang
3. (3) Mulan's Heart - Zhang Bichen
4. (6) The Irony Of Love - Hebe Tien
5. (5) Like A Child - Sunnee and Z. Tao
6. (17) Goodbye - Vivian Hsu
7. (9) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
8. (16) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
9. (7) Bye, Go Well - Joey Chua
10. (10) Reflection (2020) - Coco Lee
• For the week ending Sept 27